Washington Spirit Captain Aubrey Kingsbury Named to NWSL's Best XI of the Month, Presented by Amazon Prime

May 2, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit captain and goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury has been named to the NWSL's Best XI of the Month, presented by Amazon Prime, for her performance during April competition, the league announced today. Kingsbury earns the honor as the top goalkeeper of the month for the sixth time in her career and first time since the Spirit's 2021 championship season.

With 13 saves across three matches in the month of April, the two-time NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year also tallied three consecutive shutouts starting in late March, going over a month without conceding a goal. Kingsbury has already achieved several career milestones this season, becoming just the fourth player in league history to record 40 regular season clean sheets and the fifth player to record 500 regular season saves. When the Spirit ended Orlando's 22-match home unbeaten streak on April 19, Kingsbury also made her 150th career regular season appearance.

The NWSL Best XI of the Month, presented by Amazon Prime award is selected each month of the regular season by the NWSL Media Association, a collection of writers that cover the league on a consistent basis and the NWSL's on-air broadcast talent.

