NWSL Legend Katelyn Rowland to Headline NC Courage TST Team
May 2, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
North Carolina Courage News Release
CARY, N.C. - NWSL legend and current North Carolina Courage assistant goalkeeping coach Katelyn Rowland will headline the club's roster in the 2025 The Soccer Tournament (TST), the club announced today.
Rowland, a four-time NWSL champion, announced her retirement from the NWSL earlier this year and joined the Courage's technical staff. Across two stints with the Courage as a player, Rowland made 70 appearances in all competitions, keeping 26 clean sheets and winning 43 matches.
Across her decorated NWSL career, the former UCLA Bruin won four NWSL championships, three NWSL shields, and two NWSL Challenge Cups. Now, she'll aim to add the winner-take-all $1 million prize to her resume.
Rowland is the first player announced for the Courage's TST roster. The team was drawn into Group D of the women's bracket alongside Boca Dallas, Bumpy Pitch FC, and Reunion City Dallas. The full roster will be announced in mid-May.
TST will kick off at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park on June 4. The Courage will open group play against Boca Ballas on June 5 at 7 p.m. ET on Field 2.
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 2, 2025
- Utah Royals Return Home to Host North Carolina Courage - Utah Royals FC
- Three Gotham FC Players Named to NWSL Best XI for April, Presented by Amazon Prime - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Washington Spirit Captain Aubrey Kingsbury Named to NWSL's Best XI of the Month, Presented by Amazon Prime - Washington Spirit
- San Diego Wave FC Midfielder Kenza Dali and Forward Delphine Cascarino Named to NWSL Best XI for April - San Diego Wave FC
- Kansas City Current Trio Selected to April NWSL Best XI, Presented by Amazon Prime - Kansas City Current
- NC Courage Defender Ryan Williams Named to NWSL Best Xi of April - North Carolina Courage
- Match Preview: San Diego Wave FC vs. Bay FC - San Diego Wave FC
- Sydney Jones Departs Utah Royals FC - Utah Royals FC
- NWSL Legend Katelyn Rowland to Headline NC Courage TST Team - North Carolina Courage
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent North Carolina Courage Stories
- NC Courage Defender Ryan Williams Named to NWSL Best Xi of April
- NWSL Legend Katelyn Rowland to Headline NC Courage TST Team
- North Carolina Courage Appoint Dr. Ceri Bowley as Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director
- Courage Shock KC in Dying Minutes for First Win of 2025
- Courage pick up first win against previously undefeated Kansas City