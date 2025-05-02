Sydney Jones Departs Utah Royals FC

May 2, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC announces the departure of defender Sydney Jones following the expiration of her injury replacement contract. The club thanks Jones for her contributions and wishes her the best in her future endeavors.

"We have enjoyed having Sydney since she joined us during preseason and thank her for the dedication and commitment that she has shown over the last few months." said Sporting Director Kelly Cousins. "It has been a joy to have her as part of our group, and we wish her all the best as she moves onto the next step of her young career."

Jones, 22, joined the Royals as one of three short contracted players signing a injury replacement contract ahead of the 2025 NWSL season. In her debut NWSL season, she made one regular-season appearance, logging seven minutes in the 1-0 win over the Chicago Red Stars on April 18.

A product of Ohio State University, Jones made 82 appearances - all starts - across four seasons with the Buckeyes. She recorded four goals and six assists from 2021 to 2024. Her strong defensive performances during her senior season earned her a spot on the 2024 Big Ten All-Tournament Team and caught the attention of the URFC front office.

