Gotham FC Signs Betos and McCamey as Injury Replacement Players

April 17, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC announced on Thursday a series of roster updates ahead of its matchup against Angel City FC.

The club signed goalkeepers Michelle Betos and Tyler McCamey as short-term injury replacement players to fill out the goalkeeper corps for Gotham following injuries to Ryan Campbell (shoulder) and Shelby Hogan (thumb). While on the active roster, Betos will temporarily step away from her duties as assistant goalkeepers coach.

Hogan, who signed as a free agent with Gotham this offseason, has been placed on the 45-day injury list. Campbell has been ruled out for Gotham's three-match road swing that also includes matches against Portland and Washington.

Betos, a 2023 NWSL champion with Gotham FC, came out of retirement to serve as a substitute in the club's most recent win over the North Carolina Courage.

McCamey, 23, recently completed her senior season at Princeton University, where she served as co-captain. In 2024, she started all 17 matches, recording a career-high eight shutouts. She led the Ivy League in goals-against average (0.647) and shutouts, earning first-team All-Ivy League and United Soccer Coaches All-Region honors.

A native of Atlanta, McCamey made 56 career appearances for the Tigers, totaling 157 saves and a 31-16-5 record.

Gotham FC and Angel City FC kick off at 10:30 p.m. ET Friday at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, with NWSL+ and MSG Networks carrying the live broadcast.

