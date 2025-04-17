Match Preview: San Diego Wave FC vs. Racing Louisville FC

April 17, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC (1-2-1, 4 points) travels to face Racing Louisville FC (1-2-1, 4 points) at Lynn Family Stadium on Saturday, April 19, with kickoff slated for 12 p.m. PT. The match will be broadcast locally on FOX 5 and streamed live on Paramount+.

San Diego and Louisville are heading into the seventh overall matchup between the two sides, with the current record sitting in the Wave's favor at 2-1-3. In the last meeting, San Diego earned a 3-1 win on Nov. 3, 2024, to close out the 2024 NWSL regular season on the road. Former Wave FC forward Jaedyn Shaw opened the scoring in the third minute of the match to give San Diego the lead before María Sánchez doubled it in the 22nd minute by hitting a perfectly placed free kick that found the back of the net. Bethany Balcer would pull one back for Louisville in the 68th minute by tapping in a shot that ricocheted off the post but just seven minutes later, second-half substitute Savannah McCaskill scored the third and final goal for San Diego's victory.

Last Time Out

San Diego is coming off a 2-0 loss to the Kansas City Current on Saturday, April 12. The Current opened the scoring in the 15th minute from midfielder Debinha, whose half volley found the top right corner of the net. Less than ten minutes later, Kansas City was awarded a penalty following a handball in the box that was buried by Lo'eau LaBonta. Despite the loss, San Diego was able to out-possess Kansas City 63%-37 % and end the 2024 NWSL MVP, Temwa Chawinga's, eight-game regular-season scoring streak that extended back to last season.

Louisville is entering the matchup after a 2-0 loss to the Washington Spirit on Saturday, April 12, at home. After a scoreless first half, Leicy Santos converted the opening goal in the 58th minute via a bending free kick placed towards the upper left corner of the net. Forward Ashley Hatch would score the Spirit's second goal of the match and her fourth of the 2025 season when defender Esme Morgan played a ball into the box that perfectly connected with the head of Hatch to secure the win.

Players to Watch

San Diego forward Delphine Cascarino is currently leading the league in assists (2) this season after securing them back-to-back at the start of the season against Angel City FC and the Utah Royals. The French international also recorded an assist in the Club's last match against their upcoming opponent, Racing Louisville, on November 3 after putting in the work on the right flank with a back heel pass to Hanna Lundkvist, who then played her a ball through the Louisville defense to run on to. Cascarino beat her defender on the endline and played a perfectly placed cross in towards the back post that midfielder Savannah McCaskill finished with her head to help the team earn a 3-1 win.

Louisville midfielder Kayla Fischer currently leads the NWSL in shots taken this season. In Racing's last match, Fischer recorded five shots against the Spirit, her second match with at least five shots this season (also vs. Chicago). Additionally, Racing Louisville combined for 13 shots in its loss to Washington on Saturday, continuing the Club's streak of creating 12 or more shot attempts in all four of its matches this season - the only NWSL team to do so in 2025.

How to Watch

Saturday's match between the Wave and Racing will be played at Lynn Family Stadium with kickoff slated for 12 p.m. PT. The match will be broadcast locally on FOX 5 and streamed on Paramount+. Fans in San Diego can watch with the Sirens Supporter Group at Culture Brewing in Solana Beach, Calif.

International Networks

Australia - OPTUS

Africa - ESPN SSA

Central America - TV Azteca

Canada - TSN+

MENA - Dubai TV

Netherlands - ESPN

UK & Ireland - TNT Sport

