WooSox Throw Combined No-Hitter, Anthony Homers Twice in Sweep

April 17, 2025 - International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Cooper Criswell, Isaiah Campbell, and Jacob Webb combined to throw a combined, seven-inning no hitter in a game one win for the Worcester Red Sox (8-8) over the Rochester Red Wings (3-13) on Thursday night at Innovative Field. The WooSox ultimately swept a wild doubleheader, taking game one 8-0, and game two, 4-3.

In game one, Criswell hurled four hitless frames, retiring the first 11 batters he faced. Campbell threw two perfect innings, while Jacob Webb capped it off with a 1-2-3 seventh inning. Thursday marks the club's first no-hitter since August 24, 2022, when Michael Wacha, A.J. Politi, and Chase Shugart combined to no-hit the Durham Bulls at Polar Park.

Roman Anthony led off the game with a solo homer over the center-field fence to give the WooSox an early 1-0 lead, the first of two big swings on the afternoon.

The WooSox broke it open in the third, when they scored seven runs and sent 11 batters to the plate. The inning featured a two-run double from Nate Eaton, a bases-loaded walk drawn by Phillip Sikes and a grand slam laced over the left-field fence by Anthony.

Anthony has two multi-homer games this season. It was the first WooSox grand slam since Eddy Alvarez hit one in Rochester on September 7, 2024.

In game two, Brian Van Belle continued Worcester's strong day on the mound. The right-hander went a season-best 3.1 innings and did not allow a run, giving up just two hits with five strikeouts.

Van Belle retired the first five Rochester batters he faced, meaning the WooSox began the day by tossing 8.2 combined no-hit innings. The spell was finally broken in the third, a Darren Baker 75 mile-per-hour single that found a hole on the left side.

The Red Wings scored their first run of the doubleheader in the fourth off Jose Adames on an RBI single from Andrew Pinckney, plating former WooSox Franchy Cordero. They added another run in the fifth on a Brady Millas RBI single, extending the home team's lead to 2-0.

That was the scoreline entering the seventh and final scheduled inning, but Worcester's magical day continued. Abraham Toro led off with a double, and after a strikeout, Phillip Sikes blooped a ball to right that fell in for an RBI two-bagger. Yasmani Grandal was next, and he delivered his first Red Sox organizational hit, a game-tying RBI double that fell into left. Two batters later, Tyler McDonough gave the road team a lead with an RBI single of his own.

The Red Wings did not let the day end-Jackson Cluff led off the seventh of the seven-inning game with a triple, and scored to square the game on a Brady House RBI single.

In the extra inning, Worcester put two on with one out for Abraham Toro, who laced a go-ahead single through the right side, scoring Anthony, to make it 4-3.

Brendan Celluci entered for the eighth, and despite a hit-by-pitch, stranded the automatic runner on second to earn his first career Triple-A save and seal the doubleheader sweep.

The WooSox continue the six-game series on Friday at 1:05 p.m. with the Rochester Red Wings, affiliate of the Washington Nationals. On the mound, Andry Lara gets the start for Rochester. Radio coverage begins at 12:45 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.