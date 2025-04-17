SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 17, 2025

April 17, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (10-6) vs. Durham Bulls (10-7)

April 17, 2025 | Game 17 | Road Game 12 | Durham Bulls Athletic Park | First Pitch 6:35 P.M.

RH Jake Woodford (0-0, 2.70) vs. RH Garrett Acton (1-0, 5.40)

Woodford: Allowed 1 R on 5 H over 3.2 IP with 4 K and 1 BB in 4/11 ND vs. ROC (8-7 walk-off in 11)

Acton: Makes first start of the season as an opener for RH Logan Workman (2-0, 1.80)

LAST TIME OUT- Durham, NC (April 16, 2025) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre fell 4-3 to Durham on Wednesday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The RailRiders took the lead in the fourth, but the Bulls plated runs in four straight innings and staved off a late Scranton/Wilkes-Barre comeback effort to even the set.

The RailRiders opened the offense in the fourth inning when Everson Pereira and Ismael Munguia were hit by pitches. Ronaldo Hernandez singled in Pereira and Andrew Velazquez followed with a single to drive in Munguia for a 2-0 advantage. In the bottom of the fourth, Bob Seymour hit a solo home run off Leibrandt to halve the Durham deficit. Former RailRiders infielder Jamie Westbrook tied the game with a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth off reliever Leonardo Pestana. In the sixth, Pestana walked three to load the bases and the Bulls took a 3-2 lead when Colten Brewer walked Westbrook. Durham added a run on a walk and an Eloy Jimenez double in the bottom of the seventh.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre got within one on a solo home run by Pereira in the top of the eighth. The RailRiders outfielder launched a 422-foot moon shot over the high wall in left for his second of the series and third of the year. In the ninth, Andrew Velazquez walked and stole second and third, but Evan Reifert struck out the final two batters he faced to end the comeback.

Pestana (1-1) took the loss after allowing the fifth and sixth innings runs. Ian Seymour (2-1) followed opener Joey Gerber, another former RailRiders player), with five innings of relief and notched the win. Reifert earned his first save of the season in the four-batter ninth.

SNAPPED- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's five game winning streak was broken up with Wednesday's defeat. During last season's 89-win campaign, the RailRiders rattled off five winning streaks of five games or longer, including a season-best seven-game run from April 7 through 14.

B2B- Everson Pereira homered in the fifth inning Tuesday and the eighth inning on Wednesday, becoming the third Scranton/Wilkes-Barre players to homer in back-to-back games this season. T.J. Rumfield accomplished the feat over Opening Weekend at Lehigh Valley while Braden Shewmake did it the following week in Syracuse. Pereira's Wednesday night smash traveled 422 feet; the longest home run of the season by a Scranton/Wilkes-Barre player.

ROUND THREE- Jake Woodford makes his third start since joining the Yankees organization March 28 on a Minor League deal. The right-hander threw 51 pitches in his first appearance and 56 in his second. He has allowed one run in each start so far.

QUALITY PERFORMANCE- With 6.1 innings pitched Tuesday, Erick Leal became the first RailRiders starting pitcher to work beyond five complete innings this season. The right-hander made 15 starts for Diablos Rojos del Mexico last year, five of which were quality.

FIRST TIME FOR THAT- Colten Brewer had not surrendered a run over his first five appearances, spanning 21 batters faced. His scoreless inning streak was broken up at six innings with a walk and a double in the seventh inning on Wednesday.

FREE RIDE- RailRiders pitchers matched a season-high with seven walks issued on Wednesday. The free passes proved costly, generating a run for Durham without a hit in the sixth and setting up the insurance, and ultimately, game-winning run in the seventh.

SHUFFLE UP AND PLAY- Catcher Edinson Durán placed on the Development List Wednesday and outfielder Grant Richardson returned to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's roster. Richardson was with the RailRiders for the first ten days of the season, but was transferred to Somerset on April 6. He hit .429 over five games with SWB but only batted .083 in four games with the Patriots.

ONE-UPPED- Three of the RailRiders six losses this season have been by one run.

BANGED UP- Cooper Hummel was placed on the 7-Day Injured List retroactive to 4/14. The outfielder was lifted during an at-bat on Sunday in game one of the RailRiders doubleheader against the Red Wings after an injury during a swing. Hummel had appeared in three games after joining the roster last week, hitting .125 with five walks. He also earned his first career pitching win on 4/11 when SWB walked-off Rochester in 11 innings.

RIVALS REUNITE- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Rochester meet for the second straight year and third time since 2021. All three sets have been played at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The RailRiders won four out of six in September 2022 for then-manager Doug Davis and matched the mark last year under skipper Shelley Duncan. The post-COVID success for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has narrowed the regular season series game down to four games at 100-95 favoring Durham.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York beat Kansas City 4-3. Aaron Judge's seventh home run of the season broke up a 3-3 tie in the seventh. Clarke Schmidt worked 5.2 innings in his season debut but did not factor in the decision... Somerset lost 10-1 at Altoona. The Curve tagged Patriots starter Bailey Dees for six runs over 2.2 innings of work. Cole Gabrielson drove in the lone Somerset run in the top of the ninth... Hudson Valley topped Wilmington 10-7. Ben Hess struck out nine, Brendan Jones homered and Josh Moylan drove in four... Tampa dropped a 5-1 decision to St. Lucie. The Tarpons were limited to three hits in the loss.

