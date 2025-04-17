Redbirds Cooled by Jumbo Shrimp in First Home Loss of Season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds dropped game three of a six-game series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miamin Marlins) by a final score of 4-1 on Thursday night at AutoZone Park.

The lone Memphis run scored on a sixth-inning wild pitch following a center fielder Michael Helman double and a groundout. The Redbirds offense tallied just six hits, two of which were slapped by right fielder Matt Koperniak.

Starting pitcher Alex Cornwell (1-1) allowed three runs on eight hits, walked one and struck out two in his first start of the season. The Memphis bullpen did not allow a run until a solo home run with one out in the ninth inning Zack Weiss tossed 2.1 scoreless frames, allowed one hit, walked one and struck out four.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Friday, April 18 to continue a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins) with first pitch scheduled for 3:05 p.m. CDT.

