Bisons Bring Anderson's 'Kids Weekend' Back, April 25-26, with $12 Kids Tickets, Kids Eat Free Giveaway
April 17, 2025 - International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
TAKE 2!!! Let's give this another shot! We all know the weather wasn't great last homestand, so we're bringing back our Anderson's Kids Weekend promotion for our games against Rochester on Saturday, April 26 AND Sunday, April 27!! For BOTH 1:05 p.m. games against our closest rivals, KIDS TICKETS ARE JUST $12 at the Sahlen Field Box Office (ONLY), and the first 1,000 kids each game will also receive a FREE Hot Dog/Soda/Cotton Candy Vouchers at the Inspire Dental Gate at Swan St.
Anderson's Kids Weekend is a great way to get the kids out of the house for something fun while providing you with some exceptional value. The $12 Kids Tickets at the box office are available for all kids 14 years old and younger, as is the chance to Eat For FREE with the food voucher giveaway. PLUS, we have additional promotions for each game with Saturday, April 26 being our first Tops Dog Day of the season where all pups can get in for FREE! Sunday is our next WNY Immediate Care Funday Sunday with a pregame Mascot Meet n' Greet, special kids activities and postgame Kids Run the Bases, presented by Platter's Chocolates.
Here's to Spring FINALLY arriving and celebrating with all of you on Anderson's Kids Weekend, PART 2, April 26 & 27 at Sahlen Field.
