Homestand Highlights April 22-27

April 17, 2025 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 2025 season continues at 11:05 a.m. on Tuesday, April 22 with a six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers, Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, that runs through Sunday, April 27 at VyStar Ballpark. The homestand features a promotional lineup that includes the following highlights:

Tuesday, April 22, 2025, 11:05 a.m. (Gates open at 10 a.m.)

Education Day presented by EverBank : School kids from the First Coast are invited to come out for a day of FUN at the ballpark! For more information or to reserve your spot today please email marc@jaxshrimp.com. (*Alcohol is only available in the PNC Home Plate Club,, Power Alley/Right Field Hall and Haskell Suite Level - must be consumed in these areas*)

Wednesday, April 23, 2025, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Charity Begins at Home: Join the Jumbo Shrimp and HabiJax as they raise awareness and funds throughout the night with ticket sales and promotions.

Wear It Home Wednesday presented by Renewal by Andersen and Ambetter Health: Be one of the first 500 fans entering the ballpark at the Main Gate at the Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza and receive an "I Shrimp Therefore I am T-Shirt" presented by Renewal by Andersen and AmBetter Health. (One giveaway per person, NOT per ticket, giveaways only available when entering at the Main Gate on Georgia St.)

Thursday, April 24, 2025, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Coors Light Thirsty Thursday: Thursday games are the best happy hour on the First Coast. Fans can purchase $2 (16-oz.) and $3 (24-oz. drafts) at the Oasis, underneath the stairs at the Craft Cave, and at the beer garden near the Tiki Terrace. $2 Coors Light cans are also available with all the hawkers throughout VyStar Ballpark.

Oh Carp!: A celebration of fishing and the great outdoors!

Country Music Night: The Jumbo Shrimp will celebrate country music all night long.

Friday, April 25, 2025, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Red Shirt Friday presented by True Vet Solutions: Fans wearing red can save $1 on their tickets at the Miller Electric Box Office or donate that $1 to True Vet Solutions.

Friday Night Lites: Join the Jumbo Shrimp for Friday Night Lites with $2, 12-oz. Miller Lites and $1 off craft beer in the Craft Cave.

Friday Night Fireworks : Be sure to stick around after the game for Friday Night Fireworks!

Red Caps Friday: The Jumbo Shrimp are proud to be celebrating our rich history as the Jacksonville Red Caps. The Red Caps played in the Negro American League from 1938-1942 in Durkeeville at what is now Henry Aaron Field at JP Small Park.

Celebrating the life & legacy of Jackie Robinson: The Jumbo Shrimp will celebrate the extraordinary legacy of the great Jackie Robinson.

Saturday, April 26, 2025, 6:35 p.m. (Gates open at 5 p.m.)

Triassic Ballpark III: Saturday and Sunday the age of dinosaurs and the Triassic Period at VyStar Ballpark. The Jumbo Shrimp will host Animatronic Dinosaurs from Ed's Dinosaurs Live!

Firework Saturday presented by VyStar Credit Union: Be sure to stick around after the game for Saturday Night Fireworks!

Triassic Ballpark Shirt Giveaway presented by VyStar Credit Union: What better way to celebrate a trip back to the Triassic Period than with a commemorative t-shirt? Be sure to get to the ballpark early, as the first 2,000 fans through the Main Gate at the Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza will be going home with this Triassic Park T-shirt presented by VyStar Credit Union. (One giveaway per person, not per ticket, giveaways only available when entering the Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza)

Sunday, April 27, 2025, 3:05 p.m. (Gates open at 2 p.m.)

Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday presented by Baptist Health : Fans can enter through the Main Gate and head to the field via the Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza for a pregame catch on the field for the first 20 minutes after gates open. There will also be complimentary pregame facepainting and balloon animals. Plus, kids can feel like the pros by rounding the bases after the game.

Forever Vets Animal Hospital Canines and Crustaceans Day: The Jumbo Shrimp and Forever Vets Animal Hospital welcome fans and their canine companion to VyStar Ballpark. Canines get in free as long as their human companion buys a ticket. (*Please note: dogs are not allowed in Section 119, the Wheelhouse, inside the PNC Bank Home Plate, the Haskell Suite Level nor any inside area*)

Bark & Brew: For just $37, immerse yourself in an afternoon where hops and paws meet. With a refreshing beer in one hand and your beloved furry friend by your side, enjoy sampling a variety of brews from some top-notch breweries. This tail-wagging event runs from noon-2 p.m., and your ticket also grants you entry to cheer on the Jumbo Shrimp at their 3:05 p.m. game. Tickets can be purchased via this link.

Collapsable Dog Bowl Giveaway: Be one of the first 200 fans through the gates at the Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza and pick up a special Jumbo Shrimp collapsible dog bowl. (One giveaway per person, NOT per ticket, giveaways only available when entering at the Main Gate on Georgia St.)

New at VyStar Ballpark in 2025:

New Main Gate : New this year, fans can now enter the ballpark at the brand-new Main Gate on Georgia St., adjacent to Lot P North.

New Ground Level Souvenir Store : Two is better than one! The new Souvenir Store will now be accessible via the Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza and have access from Georgia St by Parking Lot P! The existing store on the main concourse will still be open during game days.

360 Ballpark Returns : The new Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza and the walkway on the new Right Field building are the gateways for fans to once again make their way around the entirety of VyStar Ballpark.

Incredible New Food Options :

The Pit Smokehouse: Traditional BBQ plates smoked in-house

The Oasis: Latin, Jax-Mex flavors with tacos and quesadillas

Right Field Hall: Shareable plates and ballpark tapas with a full bar

The Wheelhouse: Made-to-order sandwiches, salads, wraps and cheesesteaks

Pinstripe Parlor: Pizza and ice cream parlor

