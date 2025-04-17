It's a School Vacation Week Fryday Night: Unibank "Fryerworks"-And Kids Eat Free
April 17, 2025 - International League (IL)
Worcester Red Sox News Release
WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Red Sox will celebrate School Vacation Week, presented by Southwick's Zoo, with a FRYDAY UniBank Fangirl FRYERWORKS show-and all kids 12 and under get Chicken Tenders and French Fries for free.
The popular poultry and potato combo will provide the culinary backdrop for the pyrotechnics spectacle that features a music medley of today's most popular pop performers. As families enter the ballpark, children will receive a meal voucher that can be redeemed at the Behind the Plate and Infield Fry concession stands on the main concourse.
Tickets are available now at woosox.com, the Polar Park Ticket Office, or by calling (508) 500-8888. Tickets for all 2025 WooSox home games become available on woosox.com beginning April 25 at 10 a.m. Next Tuesday through Thursday, fans will be able to purchase tickets to summer games in person at the sales table located outside the WooSox Market or at the box offices at Gates B and C.
School vacation week is a special time for children, especially in springtime, and we wanted to add to their excitement, said WooSox President Dr. Charles Steinberg. Our humor-filled staff wanted a promotion tailor-made to inspire swift action by aficionados of today's stars.
School Vacation Week, presented by Southwick's Zoo, starts Tuesday, April 22, with a 6:05 p.m. game versus the Syracuse Mets (Triple-A, New York Mets).
The WooSox play a special noontime single-admission doubleheader on Wednesday, April 23.
Thursday's game returns to 6:05 p.m., as does the Fryday Night special promotion.
The Saturday, April 26 game begins at 4:05 p.m. and features a Sunset Catch on the Field after the game.
The series ends with Fallon Health Sunday Funday, April 27, at 1:05 p.m., when the first 5,000 fans receive Kristian Campbell Replica Jerseys, presented by Manny's Appliances, and Kids Run the Bases after the game.
Full Schedule of School Vacation Week Promotions
Tuesday, April 22, at 6:05: Tail Waggin' Tuesday, when families can bring their pups to Polar Park! It's also a Taco & Tequila Tuesday, presented by Teremana, when fans can enjoy a margarita and a Whopping Walking Taco from Nacho Nacho Man for $15.
Wednesday, April 23, at 12:05 (single-admission doubleheader, each 7 innings): WooCrew Day, presented by Shaw's! Join the WooCrew, the WooSox' club for kids, by visiting woosox.com/woocrew. WooCrew members receive one free general admission ticket to the game and exclusive access to the Central MASScots Party on the Hanover Deck with Smiley Ball, Woofster the WonderDog, Roberto the Rocket, and Clara the Heart of the Commonwealth.
Wednesday is also Veterans Appreciation Day, presented by Dippin' Dots. Every Wednesday is a First Responder Wednesday, presented by National Grid, when first responders receive four free general admission tickets when presenting their credentials at the Ticket Office (this offer includes support staff!).
Thursday, April 24, at 6:05: Meet and receive autographs from 2018 World Series champion and 2021 All-Star pitcher Matt Barnes. The Meet-and-Greet in the Sherwood's Diner is presented by DCU. Thursday is also Teacher Appreciation Night and Buck-a-Burger Night, when fans can enjoy a Polar Park cheeseburger or hamburger for just $1 each. The WooSox will transform into Los Wepas de Worcester, and pre-game ceremonies will celebrate the cultures of Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru.
Friday, April 25, at 6:05: In addition to UniBank Fireworks featuring a Fangirl Fantasy theme and free chicken tenders and fries for children 12 and under, Friday is a WooU Night, when the WooSox celebrate local college students. Friday is also the first Town Takeover of the season, featuring Lancaster.
Saturday, April 26, at 4:05: Autism Acceptance Day, presented by Venture Community Services. After the game, enjoy the unique opportunity to come down to the field for a Sunset Catch.
Sunday, April 27, at 1:05: Take home a Kristian Campbell Replica Jersey, presented by Manny's Appliances. It's also a Fallon Health Sunday Funday, when families can enjoy face painters, balloon artists, and other forms of entertainment. After the game, fans of all ages can come down to the field to run around the bases. Sunday is also a Princeton Town Takeover.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 17, 2025
- It's a School Vacation Week Fryday Night: Unibank "Fryerworks"-And Kids Eat Free - Worcester Red Sox
- Strumpf Grand Slam Secures Victory over St. Paul 6-2 - Iowa Cubs
- Saints Come up Short against I-Cubs 6-2 - St. Paul Saints
- Bats Snap Clippers Home Win Streak - Columbus Clippers
- Bats Snap Skid, Ride Strong Offense to 9-4 Win in Columbus - Louisville Bats
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 17, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Homestand Highlights April 22-27 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Bats Homestand Highlights: April 22-27 - Louisville Bats
- Terrapin Flyer to Perform at Innovative Field July 16 - Rochester Red Wings
- Bisons Bring Anderson's 'Kids Weekend' Back, April 25-26, with $12 Kids Tickets, Kids Eat Free Giveaway - Buffalo Bisons
- April 17 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- Knights Catcher Edgar Quero Heading to the Show - Charlotte Knights
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 17 vs. Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- Jaleel White to Headline 90s Night at PNC Field - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Three-Run Sixth Sinks Jacksonville - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Sounds Earn 11-7 Extra Innings Win in a Slugfest - Nashville Sounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Worcester Red Sox Stories
- It's a School Vacation Week Fryday Night: Unibank "Fryerworks"-And Kids Eat Free
- WooSox Post Season-High 14 Hits, Win Opener in Rochester 7-2
- Worcester Red Sox to Enshrine Janet Marie Smith, JP Ricciardi, and Jarren Duran as Second Class of the WooSox Hall of Fame
- WooSox Game and UniBank Women in Sports Events Postponed Due to Sudden Snowstorm
- Polar Park Presents "The WooCages: Family Fun for All Ages"