It's a School Vacation Week Fryday Night: Unibank "Fryerworks"-And Kids Eat Free

April 17, 2025 - International League (IL)

WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Red Sox will celebrate School Vacation Week, presented by Southwick's Zoo, with a FRYDAY UniBank Fangirl FRYERWORKS show-and all kids 12 and under get Chicken Tenders and French Fries for free.

The popular poultry and potato combo will provide the culinary backdrop for the pyrotechnics spectacle that features a music medley of today's most popular pop performers. As families enter the ballpark, children will receive a meal voucher that can be redeemed at the Behind the Plate and Infield Fry concession stands on the main concourse.

Tickets are available now at woosox.com, the Polar Park Ticket Office, or by calling (508) 500-8888. Tickets for all 2025 WooSox home games become available on woosox.com beginning April 25 at 10 a.m. Next Tuesday through Thursday, fans will be able to purchase tickets to summer games in person at the sales table located outside the WooSox Market or at the box offices at Gates B and C.

School vacation week is a special time for children, especially in springtime, and we wanted to add to their excitement, said WooSox President Dr. Charles Steinberg. Our humor-filled staff wanted a promotion tailor-made to inspire swift action by aficionados of today's stars.

School Vacation Week, presented by Southwick's Zoo, starts Tuesday, April 22, with a 6:05 p.m. game versus the Syracuse Mets (Triple-A, New York Mets).

The WooSox play a special noontime single-admission doubleheader on Wednesday, April 23.

Thursday's game returns to 6:05 p.m., as does the Fryday Night special promotion.

The Saturday, April 26 game begins at 4:05 p.m. and features a Sunset Catch on the Field after the game.

The series ends with Fallon Health Sunday Funday, April 27, at 1:05 p.m., when the first 5,000 fans receive Kristian Campbell Replica Jerseys, presented by Manny's Appliances, and Kids Run the Bases after the game.

Full Schedule of School Vacation Week Promotions

Tuesday, April 22, at 6:05: Tail Waggin' Tuesday, when families can bring their pups to Polar Park! It's also a Taco & Tequila Tuesday, presented by Teremana, when fans can enjoy a margarita and a Whopping Walking Taco from Nacho Nacho Man for $15.

Wednesday, April 23, at 12:05 (single-admission doubleheader, each 7 innings): WooCrew Day, presented by Shaw's! Join the WooCrew, the WooSox' club for kids, by visiting woosox.com/woocrew. WooCrew members receive one free general admission ticket to the game and exclusive access to the Central MASScots Party on the Hanover Deck with Smiley Ball, Woofster the WonderDog, Roberto the Rocket, and Clara the Heart of the Commonwealth.

Wednesday is also Veterans Appreciation Day, presented by Dippin' Dots. Every Wednesday is a First Responder Wednesday, presented by National Grid, when first responders receive four free general admission tickets when presenting their credentials at the Ticket Office (this offer includes support staff!).

Thursday, April 24, at 6:05: Meet and receive autographs from 2018 World Series champion and 2021 All-Star pitcher Matt Barnes. The Meet-and-Greet in the Sherwood's Diner is presented by DCU. Thursday is also Teacher Appreciation Night and Buck-a-Burger Night, when fans can enjoy a Polar Park cheeseburger or hamburger for just $1 each. The WooSox will transform into Los Wepas de Worcester, and pre-game ceremonies will celebrate the cultures of Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru.

Friday, April 25, at 6:05: In addition to UniBank Fireworks featuring a Fangirl Fantasy theme and free chicken tenders and fries for children 12 and under, Friday is a WooU Night, when the WooSox celebrate local college students. Friday is also the first Town Takeover of the season, featuring Lancaster.

Saturday, April 26, at 4:05: Autism Acceptance Day, presented by Venture Community Services. After the game, enjoy the unique opportunity to come down to the field for a Sunset Catch.

Sunday, April 27, at 1:05: Take home a Kristian Campbell Replica Jersey, presented by Manny's Appliances. It's also a Fallon Health Sunday Funday, when families can enjoy face painters, balloon artists, and other forms of entertainment. After the game, fans of all ages can come down to the field to run around the bases. Sunday is also a Princeton Town Takeover.

