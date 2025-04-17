Stripers Take Advantage of Lehigh Valley Error for 3-2 Walk-Off Win
April 17, 2025 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers (9-8) pulled off their second walk-off victory of 2025 to surpass the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (12-6) 3-2 on Thursday night at Coolray Field. Conner Capel walked and scored on a missed catch error by first baseman Buddy Kennedy following a ground ball by Charles Leblanc.
Decisive Plays: Lehigh Valley scored in the opening inning on an RBI groundout from Otto Kemp, an unearned run for Stripers starting pitcher Nathan Wiles. Gwinnett took the lead in the bottom half of the first with a two-run home run from Garrett Cooper (2) which hit off the bricks past left field. A Lehigh Valley bases-loaded walk in the fourth tied the game at 2-2. That score would hold until two outs in the ninth inning. Leblanc's grounder to Erick Brito at third resulted in an off-target throw, and Kennedy's attempt at a sweep tag saw the ball jarred loose to score Capel.
Key Contributors: Leblanc (2-for-3, 2 BB) and Luke Waddell (2-for-5) each had multi-hit games, while Cooper (1-for-4, homer, 2 RBIs) had the only two RBIs for Gwinnett. Wiles (6.0 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO) picked up a quality start in a no-decision. Michael Petersen and Jordan Weems (W, 1-0) combined on 3.0 scoreless innings and six strikeouts in relief.
Noteworthy: Both of the Stripers' 2025 walk-off wins have come on errors, including April 4 vs. Nashville when Luke Williams scored on an errant pickoff attempt at second for a 2-1 win in 11 innings. The win put Gwinnett's record over .500 for the first time this season. Several Stripers saw defensive action at a new position for the first time this season, including Leblanc (2B), Cooper (3B), James McCann (1B), and Matthew Batten (LF).
Next Game (Friday, April 18): Gwinnett vs. Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. AJ Smith-Shawver makes his Triple-A season debut for the Stripers against Lehigh Valley's Nabil Crismatt (2-1, 3.60 ERA). Tee off your weekend with the first-ever "Stripers Open" Golf Night! Professional golfer Stewart Cink, representing the Mitsubishi Electric Classic, will throw out the first pitch. Enjoy games from the links on the concourse as well as from our partners at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic, TPC Sugarloaf and more! Stick around after the game for Fireworks Friday. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 17, 2025
- Redbirds Cooled by Jumbo Shrimp in First Home Loss of Season - Memphis Redbirds
- Knights Comeback Attempt Falls One Run Short - Charlotte Knights
- Stripers Take Advantage of Lehigh Valley Error for 3-2 Walk-Off Win - Gwinnett Stripers
- Baddoo and Serven's 3-Hit Night Not Enough as Mud Hens Lose to Indians - Toledo Mud Hens
- Indians Score Five Unanswered Runs to Take Down Toledo - Indianapolis Indians
- IronPigs Walked-Off on for the First Time this Season by Stripers - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Plates No-Hit in Game 1, Fall in Extras in Game 2 - Rochester Red Wings
- Stefanic Has Three Hits in Shutout Loss to Syracuse - Buffalo Bisons
- WooSox Throw Combined No-Hitter, Anthony Homers Twice in Sweep - Worcester Red Sox
- Bulls Bash RailRiders 7-1 - Durham Bulls
- Slumbering Bats Stall RailRiders - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- It's a School Vacation Week Fryday Night: Unibank "Fryerworks"-And Kids Eat Free - Worcester Red Sox
- Strumpf Grand Slam Secures Victory over St. Paul 6-2 - Iowa Cubs
- Saints Come up Short against I-Cubs 6-2 - St. Paul Saints
- Bats Snap Clippers Home Win Streak - Columbus Clippers
- Bats Snap Skid, Ride Strong Offense to 9-4 Win in Columbus - Louisville Bats
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 17, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Homestand Highlights April 22-27 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Bats Homestand Highlights: April 22-27 - Louisville Bats
- Terrapin Flyer to Perform at Innovative Field July 16 - Rochester Red Wings
- Bisons Bring Anderson's 'Kids Weekend' Back, April 25-26, with $12 Kids Tickets, Kids Eat Free Giveaway - Buffalo Bisons
- April 17 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- Knights Catcher Edgar Quero Heading to the Show - Charlotte Knights
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 17 vs. Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- Jaleel White to Headline 90s Night at PNC Field - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Three-Run Sixth Sinks Jacksonville - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Sounds Earn 11-7 Extra Innings Win in a Slugfest - Nashville Sounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gwinnett Stripers Stories
- Stripers Take Advantage of Lehigh Valley Error for 3-2 Walk-Off Win
- Stripers Ride Early Runs, Solid Bullpen to 8-4 Win over IronPigs
- Gwinnett Out-Slugged by Lehigh Valley in 15-9 Defeat
- Stripers Score Early, Often in 12-8 Finale Win at Norfolk
- Stripers Split First Twin-Bill of 2025 in Norfolk