Stripers Take Advantage of Lehigh Valley Error for 3-2 Walk-Off Win

April 17, 2025 - International League (IL)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers (9-8) pulled off their second walk-off victory of 2025 to surpass the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (12-6) 3-2 on Thursday night at Coolray Field. Conner Capel walked and scored on a missed catch error by first baseman Buddy Kennedy following a ground ball by Charles Leblanc.

Decisive Plays: Lehigh Valley scored in the opening inning on an RBI groundout from Otto Kemp, an unearned run for Stripers starting pitcher Nathan Wiles. Gwinnett took the lead in the bottom half of the first with a two-run home run from Garrett Cooper (2) which hit off the bricks past left field. A Lehigh Valley bases-loaded walk in the fourth tied the game at 2-2. That score would hold until two outs in the ninth inning. Leblanc's grounder to Erick Brito at third resulted in an off-target throw, and Kennedy's attempt at a sweep tag saw the ball jarred loose to score Capel.

Key Contributors: Leblanc (2-for-3, 2 BB) and Luke Waddell (2-for-5) each had multi-hit games, while Cooper (1-for-4, homer, 2 RBIs) had the only two RBIs for Gwinnett. Wiles (6.0 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO) picked up a quality start in a no-decision. Michael Petersen and Jordan Weems (W, 1-0) combined on 3.0 scoreless innings and six strikeouts in relief.

Noteworthy: Both of the Stripers' 2025 walk-off wins have come on errors, including April 4 vs. Nashville when Luke Williams scored on an errant pickoff attempt at second for a 2-1 win in 11 innings. The win put Gwinnett's record over .500 for the first time this season. Several Stripers saw defensive action at a new position for the first time this season, including Leblanc (2B), Cooper (3B), James McCann (1B), and Matthew Batten (LF).

Next Game (Friday, April 18): Gwinnett vs. Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. AJ Smith-Shawver makes his Triple-A season debut for the Stripers against Lehigh Valley's Nabil Crismatt (2-1, 3.60 ERA). Tee off your weekend with the first-ever "Stripers Open" Golf Night! Professional golfer Stewart Cink, representing the Mitsubishi Electric Classic, will throw out the first pitch. Enjoy games from the links on the concourse as well as from our partners at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic, TPC Sugarloaf and more! Stick around after the game for Fireworks Friday. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.

