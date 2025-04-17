Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 17 vs. Worcester

April 17, 2025 - International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox (6-8) vs. Rochester Plates (3-11)

Thursday - G1: 3:35 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

G1: RHP Cooper Criswell (0-0, 4.50) vs. LHP Andrew Alvarez (0-1, 3.00)

G2: RHP Brian Van Belle (0-0, 1.93) vs. LHP Konnor Pilkington (1-2, 6.00)

APRIL SHOWERS: The Rochester Red Wings and Worcester Red Sox were postponed Wednesday night due to inclement weather, the Red Wings' sixth postponement of the season...the two teams will play a seven-inning doubleheader today, with southpaw ANDREW ALVAREZ taking the ball in game one against WooSox RHP Brian Van Belle...LHP KONNOR PILKINGTON is slated to make his first start of 2025 in game two against RHP Cooper Criswell...

This is the first time Rochester has sent two southpaws to the mound for both games of a doubleheader since Josh Rogers and Ben Braymer both started on 6/12/2021.

TUESDAY TROUBLES: Rochester used their off-day on Monday to travel back to the Flower City for a six-game set against the Worcester Red Sox...the Red Wings' offense was limited to two runs on four hits in the series opener on Jackie Robinson Day, in a 7-2 defeat...2B TREY LIPSCOMB was responsible for both runs, via a solo homer in the second and an RBI single in the eighth...

After last night's loss, the Red Wings are now 2-8 in their last 10 games against Worcester at Innovative Field dating back to 8/25/2023.

TREY'S COMPANY: 2B TREY LIPSCOMB launched a 343 shot the other way down the right field line for his first home run of 2025 Tuesday night, the fifth of his career at the Triple-A level, and 20th in MiLB...he finished the night with a 2-for-3 line, adding an RBI single and a walk...through 14 games this season, the University of Tennessee product ranks second on the team (min. 20 AB) in batting average (.295, 13-for-44), on-base percentage (.392), and OPS (.778)...trails C DREW MILLAS in all three categories...

Lipscomb is the fifth Red Wing to homer this season.

In seven games against the WooSox at Innovative Field since the beginning of 2024, Lipscomb carries a .308 batting average (8-for-26) with a .357 on-base percentage.

IT'S MILLAS TIME: C DREW MILLAS extended his hitting streak to a team-leading seven games with a single through the left side in the eighth inning, finishing 1-for-4...the switch-hitting catcher ranks fifth in the International League with a .634 slugging percentage, sixth with a 1.038 OPS, and 10th with a .341 batting average (14-for-41)...

With hits in seven-straight games, he's tied for the third-longest active streak in the International League.

