Bats Homestand Highlights: April 22-27

April 17, 2025 - International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Bats are back at Louisville Slugger Field next week to take on the Iowa Cubs in a six-game series! The week will feature plenty of promotions and fun, including an autograph session with Bats players and a Saturday fireworks show!

In their third homestand of the season from Tuesday, April 22 to Sunday, April 27, the Bats will play host to the Iowa Cubs, Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. It is the first of two times that the Bats will host Iowa, with the Cubs returning to Louisville for another six-game set from July 22-27. Nick Curran and Jim Kelch will be on the call for all six games on Sports Talk 790 AM. Bats games are also live streamed free on the MiLB and Bally Live apps.

This homestand will feature the first Copa Night of the season, in which the Bats will play as Los Murciélagos de Louisville as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión campaign. Be sure to grab your Murciélagos gear from the Team Store the next time you're at the ballpark!

Tuesday, April 22 - Louisville Bats vs. Iowa Cubs

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:00 p.m., with first pitch set for 6:05 p.m.

Copa Night: The Bats will rebrand as Los Murciélagos de Louisville to pay homage to Louisville's diverse Hispanic and Latino population. Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión campaign celebrates the league's multi-cultural fanbase and community.

Taco Tuesday: Every Tuesday, enjoy $4 tacos at select concession stands!

Margarita Madness: Enjoy $6 margarita cocktails and frozen margaritas, presented by Number Juan Tequila, available at all bars.

Wednesday, April 23 - Louisville Bats vs. Iowa Cubs

Gates Open: All gates will open at 10:00 a.m., with first pitch set for 11:05 p.m.

Senior Day: Bats fans 55 and older will receive half-off tickets to Wednesday's contest, presented by Humana.

Education Day: Education Day provides the perfect field trip opportunity for students to learn about the daily operations of running and maintaining a baseball field.

Baseball Bingo: Sponsored by Meijer and Outback Steakhouse, fans can pick up a free Baseball Bingo card upon entry and follow along during the game with the chance to earn amazing prizes. All Baseball Bingo Cards include a coupon for a free Bloomin' Onion from Outback Steakhouse.

Senior Stroll Around the Bases: Presented by Humana, we invite all seniors to feel like a ballplayer by staying after the conclusion of the game for Senior Stroll Around the Bases!

Thursday, April 24 - Louisville Bats vs. Iowa Cubs

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m., with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.

Thrifty Thursdays: Every Thursday, enjoy $4 hot dogs, $2 popcorn and $2 sixteen-ounce Pepsi products!

Dog Night: Reserve your seats with a special ticket offer and bring your pup to the ballpark to help us fill the stands with furry friends! Tickets for owners will be $10 before gameday and will increase to $13 on the day of the game. Dog tickets are $3 with 100% of the proceeds benefitting the Kentucky Humane Society. Presented by Kentucky Humane Society, Jefferson Animal Hospital and Derby City Poop Scoop.

Bats Dog Bandana Giveaway: As part of Dog Night festivities, the first 1,000 dogs through the gates will receive a Bats braded bandana, presented by Feeders Pet Supply.

Friday, April 25 - Louisville Bats vs. Iowa Cubs

Gates Open: All gates will open at 6:00 p.m., with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m.

502 Fridays: On select Fridays throughout the season, the Bats will be wearing special 502 Connect jerseys!

Pickle(ball) Appreciation Night: Presented by Ace Pickleball, Friday night at the ballpark will feature pickle-themed drinks and food, including the famous Frickled Pickle Food Truck! Purchase of a special ticket package will include a third base infield or club level ticket, and a Bats pickleball paddle.

Friends and Family Night: Special ticket packages can be purchased in advance and include four reserved tickets, hats, hotdogs and sodas!

Student Pass Offer: Visit this link and use your student email address to receive $10 tickets for every Friday home game throughout the season!

Gametime Happy Hour: Enjoy $3 Miller Lite and Coors Lights, presented by Miller Lite.

Margarita Madness: Enjoy $6 margarita cocktails and frozen margaritas, presented by Number Juan Tequila, available at all bars.

Brake the Bank: Stick around after the final out for Brake the Bank, presented by Tony's Brake & Alignment. During the game, fans can purchase bags of tennis balls to throw at targets in the Outfield, where they will have a chance to win awards including $500 cash, a $250 gift certificate from Tony's Brake and Alignment, Bats tickets, and more.

Saturday, April 26 - Louisville Bats vs. Iowa Cubs

Gates Open: All gates will open at 6:10 p.m., with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m.

Star Wars Night: Travel back a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away as the Bats rep new Star Wars themed jerseys in a night filled with promotions and contests!

Party @ the Park: Spend your afternoon sipping on $4 Cupcake Vineyard Wine Pours, $6 Signature Bats Cocktails, and $6 Select Craft Beers!

All Thai'd Up Food Truck: The All Thai'd Up Food Truck will be located atop the Right Field Berm.

Postgame Fireworks: Stick around after the conclusion of the game and take in a glorious fireworks show, presented by Texas Roadhouse!

Sunday, April 27 - Louisville Bats vs. Iowa Cubs

Gates Open: All gates will open at 11:30 a.m., with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m.

Kids Day: All kids are invited to join us for every Sunday home game for Kids Day, featuring specially priced tickets that come with a free kids meal (one per child). Kids can additionally enjoy the inflatables in the Hall of Fame Pavilion. Kids Day is presented by Kentucky Kingdom Theme & Water Park.

Pregame Autograph Session: Come to the ballpark early for a pregame meet and greet with your favorite Bats players! Gates open at 11:30 and the autograph session will last from approximately 11:45-12:20. Presented by Kentucky Office of Highway Safety.

Philly's Best Non-Alcoholic Slushies: Stop by the Philly's Best stands along the first base line and at the top of section 124 each Sunday home game for $4 non-alcoholic slushies, presented by Philly's Best Frozen Desserts.

Kids Run the Bases: To finish up a fun-filled homestand, kids are encouraged to stick around and take a lap around the bases after the game.

*All promotions are subject to change at any time, and certain promotions are weather permitting.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.