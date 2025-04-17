Strumpf Grand Slam Secures Victory over St. Paul 6-2

April 17, 2025 - International League (IL)

DES MOINES, IA. - The Iowa Cubs took care of business with a 6-2 victory over St. Paul Saints at Principal Park on Thursday, April 17.

In game three of the week, the Saints wasted no time getting on the board with two early singles and a ground out that scored one home for a 1-0 lead for St. Paul.

Innings 2-4 were quiet for both teams, as Iowa's pitching staff fanned 14 Saints batters in today's victory.

The I-Cubs suddenly took the lead in the bottom of the fourth as Ben Cowles hit a single into right field, his second of three hits on the day, which set up Greg Allen to hit a 2-run shot to center field for a 2-1 lead in favor of Iowa.

Right-hander Keegan Thompson started the day off for Iowa as he went 3.1 innings, allowed one run on four hits and struck out three in the process before Tom Crosgrove took over for Thompson in the top of the fourth.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, the I-Cubs took a commanding lead as Kevin Alcántara led off the inning with a single, then Cowles drew a walk, Allen was hit by pitch to load the bases, then Chase Strumpf crushed a grand slam to center field as the lead grew to 6-1.

The Saints added another run in the top of the ninth inning for one last opportunity but Brandon Hughes closed the game out to earn his first save of the season.

Cosgrove earned his first of the season as he went 1.2 innings, allowed one hit and struck out three batters. Hughes earned the save for the I-Cubs to win their second straight.

The Iowa Cubs continue this week's series against the St. Paul Saints on Friday, April 18 as first pitch is slated for 7:08 p.m. CT and right-hander Connor Noland will take the mound for Iowa.

