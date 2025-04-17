Knights Catcher Edgar Quero Heading to the Show

April 17, 2025 - International League (IL)

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Chicago White Sox have selected the contract of Charlotte Knights Catcher Edgar Quero and the 62nd ranked overall prospect in baseball will join the big-league club ahead of today's series finale against the Athletics.

Quero batted .333/.444/.412 (17-for-51) with one home run, four RBI, nine runs scored and 11 walks in 15 games with the Knights this season. A 5-foot-11, 205-pound switch-hitter, Edgar was named by Baseball America as the White Sox Minor League Player of the Year in 2024.

Quero was acquired by the White Sox via trade from the Los Angeles Angels on July 26, 2023. Edgar originally was signed by the Angels as an international free agent on February 26, 2021. Quero, who is preparing to make his MLB debut, will wear uniform No. 7 with Chicago.

Additionally, the White Sox reinstated Andrew Benintendi from the IL, optioned outfielder Greg Jones to Charlotte, and designated catcher Omar Narvaez for assignment.

