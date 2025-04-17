IronPigs Walked-Off on for the First Time this Season by Stripers

Lawrenceville, Georgia - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (12-6) endured their first walk-off loss of the season as they fell 3-2 to the Gwinnett Stripers (9-8) 8-4 on Thursday night at CoolRay Field.

The 'Pigs started off with some small ball as Cal Stevenson and Justin Crawford each legged out bunt base hits to begin the game, with Crawford's bunt also coaxing a throwing error that put Stevenson at third. Stevenson then scored on an Otto Kemp groundout.

Garrett Cooper launched a two-run homer in the last of the first, his second of the year, putting Gwinnett ahead 2-1.

Rafael Lantigua worked a bases loaded walk in the fourth, tying the game for the 'Pigs at 2-2.

The 'Pigs had plenty of chances as the game wore on, but ultimately went just 1-for-14 with runners in scoring position, stranding 10 on base.

The arms kept the 'Pigs in the game as Mick Abel struck out a season-high eight in 5.1 innings, allowing just the runs on Cooper's homer. Guillo Zuñiga, José Cuas, and Austin Schulfer each followed with scoreless outings out of the bullpen.

With runners on the corners and two outs in the last of the ninth, a groundball resulted in an error for the 'Pigs, allowing the Stripers to score the winning run to walk it off, 3-2.

Jordan Weems (1-0) earned the win for the Stripers throwing a scoreless ninth, allowing a hit and striking out two.

Brett de Geus (0-1) took the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing an unearned run in the ninth while recording two outs, striking out one, and allowing a hit and a walk.

The IronPigs and Stripers continue their series on Friday, April 18th with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. Nabil Crismatt (2-1, 3.60) is lined up to go for the 'Pigs while Gwinnett counters with A.J. Smith-Shawver (NR).

