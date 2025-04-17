IronPigs Walked-Off on for the First Time this Season by Stripers
April 17, 2025 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Lawrenceville, Georgia - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (12-6) endured their first walk-off loss of the season as they fell 3-2 to the Gwinnett Stripers (9-8) 8-4 on Thursday night at CoolRay Field.
The 'Pigs started off with some small ball as Cal Stevenson and Justin Crawford each legged out bunt base hits to begin the game, with Crawford's bunt also coaxing a throwing error that put Stevenson at third. Stevenson then scored on an Otto Kemp groundout.
Garrett Cooper launched a two-run homer in the last of the first, his second of the year, putting Gwinnett ahead 2-1.
Rafael Lantigua worked a bases loaded walk in the fourth, tying the game for the 'Pigs at 2-2.
The 'Pigs had plenty of chances as the game wore on, but ultimately went just 1-for-14 with runners in scoring position, stranding 10 on base.
The arms kept the 'Pigs in the game as Mick Abel struck out a season-high eight in 5.1 innings, allowing just the runs on Cooper's homer. Guillo Zuñiga, José Cuas, and Austin Schulfer each followed with scoreless outings out of the bullpen.
With runners on the corners and two outs in the last of the ninth, a groundball resulted in an error for the 'Pigs, allowing the Stripers to score the winning run to walk it off, 3-2.
Jordan Weems (1-0) earned the win for the Stripers throwing a scoreless ninth, allowing a hit and striking out two.
Brett de Geus (0-1) took the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing an unearned run in the ninth while recording two outs, striking out one, and allowing a hit and a walk.
The IronPigs and Stripers continue their series on Friday, April 18th with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. Nabil Crismatt (2-1, 3.60) is lined up to go for the 'Pigs while Gwinnett counters with A.J. Smith-Shawver (NR).
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 17, 2025
- IronPigs Walked-Off on for the First Time this Season by Stripers - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Plates No-Hit in Game 1, Fall in Extras in Game 2 - Rochester Red Wings
- Stefanic Has Three Hits in Shutout Loss to Syracuse - Buffalo Bisons
- WooSox Throw Combined No-Hitter, Anthony Homers Twice in Sweep - Worcester Red Sox
- Bulls Bash RailRiders 7-1 - Durham Bulls
- Slumbering Bats Stall RailRiders - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- It's a School Vacation Week Fryday Night: Unibank "Fryerworks"-And Kids Eat Free - Worcester Red Sox
- Strumpf Grand Slam Secures Victory over St. Paul 6-2 - Iowa Cubs
- Saints Come up Short against I-Cubs 6-2 - St. Paul Saints
- Bats Snap Clippers Home Win Streak - Columbus Clippers
- Bats Snap Skid, Ride Strong Offense to 9-4 Win in Columbus - Louisville Bats
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 17, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Homestand Highlights April 22-27 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Bats Homestand Highlights: April 22-27 - Louisville Bats
- Terrapin Flyer to Perform at Innovative Field July 16 - Rochester Red Wings
- Bisons Bring Anderson's 'Kids Weekend' Back, April 25-26, with $12 Kids Tickets, Kids Eat Free Giveaway - Buffalo Bisons
- April 17 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- Knights Catcher Edgar Quero Heading to the Show - Charlotte Knights
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 17 vs. Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- Jaleel White to Headline 90s Night at PNC Field - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Three-Run Sixth Sinks Jacksonville - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Sounds Earn 11-7 Extra Innings Win in a Slugfest - Nashville Sounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.