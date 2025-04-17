April 17 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. St. Paul Saints

IOWA CUBS (9-6) vs. ST. PAUL SAINTS (6-8)

April 17 - 12:08 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Keegan Thompson (1-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Marco Raya (0-0, 2.08)

TODAY'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs take on the St. Paul Saints in the third of a six-game series today at Principal Park...right-hander Keegan Thompson is scheduled to make his second start of the season and his fifth appearance...St. Paul is scheduled to start right-hander Marco Raya who will make his third start.

WELL, THAT WAS FUN: The Iowa Cubs defeated the St. Paul Saints by a 20-6 score yesterday...the 20 runs were the most scored by the I-Cubs since Aug. 9, 2023 at Omaha (20) and the most by an International League team since Gwinnett scored 21 at St. Paul on July 3, 2024... Moises Ballesteros and Kevin AlcaÃÂntara each tallied four hits and Cade Horton pitched 5.0 innings of one-run ball to earn the win.

GOING, GOING, GONE: Iowa clubbed eight home runs yesterday to match a franchise record set on Aug. 9, 2008 at Round Rock...the I-Cubs became the first International League team to hit eight homers in a game since St. Paul at Louisville on June 13, 2024 (8).

BIG DAY FOR BALLY: Moises Ballesteros went 4-for-5 with five runs scored, two home runs, three RBI and a double yesterday...the five runs scored matched a franchise record done nine times and the last by Anthony Rizzo on May 22, 2012 vs. Tacoma...Bally tallied his second multi-homer game, last done on July 1, 2022 vs. ACL Padres...marked his first four-hit game at the Triple-A level and his first since June 14, 2024 at Double-A Biloxi.

HIT PARADE: The I-Cubs 24 hits were the most by the club since Aug. 30, 2010 at Albuquerque...the last International League club to muster at least 24 hits was Gwinnett at St. Paul (24) on July 3, 2024.

KING OF THE JUNGLE: Yesterday's starter Cade Horton tossed 5.0 innings and gave up just one hit (home run) and struck out six...Cade lowered his ERA to 1.46 (2 ER in 12.1 IP) which ranks eighth-best in the International League this season...Horton's 13.14 K/9 is also eighth-best in the league.

CLASS OF THEIR OWN: On April 8, MiLB.com named the Iowa Cubs the most stacked minor league team...Iowa's roster features five top 100 prospects, including Cade Horton (No. 48), Owen Caissie (No. 50), Moises Ballesteros (No. 65), James Triantos (No. 69) and Kevin AlcaÃÂntara (No. 86)...Iowa has 10 players that are in the Cubs' Top 30 list overall.

DUCKS ON THE POND: Iowa left a season-high 16 on base Friday night at Fifth Third Field in Toledo...marks the most left on base for Iowa since July 18, 2012 vs. New Orleans (16).

SHUTOUT: Chris Flexen and Jordan Wicks combined to shutout the Toledo Mud Hens on Sunday by a 2-0 score... it marked the first shutout for Iowa this season and first since Sept. 21, 2024 at Rochester...the I-Cubs tallied six shutouts during the 2024 season.

GOIN' BACK-TO-BACK: Carlos PeÃÂrez and Chase Strumpf hit back- to-back homers in the seventh inning of yesterday's game...marked the first time Iowa has gone back-to-back since May 15, 2024 at St. Paul (Brennen Davis and BJ Murray Jr.).

VS. ST. PAUL: Iowa and St. Paul are set to face each other 24 times this season...after this series, the two teams will play again at Principal Park May 13-18, at St. Paul from July 8-13 and Aug. 5-10...the two teams have split the games they have played this season and the I-Cubs went 11-13 against St. Paul during the 2024 campaign including a 5-7 mark at Principal Park...Iowa is 23-27 all-time at Principal Park vs. the Saints.

ONE-NIL: Iowa's 1-0 loss Thursday night at Toledo marked their first 1-0 game since they defeated Indianapolis on June 20, 2024...it was the fifth time an Iowa Cubs game has finished 1-0 since 2023.

HOW GRAND: Carlos PeÃÂrez hit the first grand slam of the season last Tuesday night...it marked the first grand slam by Iowa since Owen Caissie on Sept. 6, 2024 at St. Paul.

