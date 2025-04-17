Baddoo and Serven's 3-Hit Night Not Enough as Mud Hens Lose to Indians

April 17, 2025 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis, IN - The Toledo Mud Hens squared off against the Indianapolis Indians on Thursday night, April 17, at Victory Field, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.

The Mud Hens got the bats going early, as veteran outfielder Ben Gamel led off Toledo's hit column with a single in the top of the first. Despite the quick start, the Hens came up empty after a wild half-inning that saw three umpire reviews, two of which were overturned in Toledo's favor.

The Indians wasted no time responding in the home half of the first. Ji Hwan Bae dropped down a leadoff bunt single and advanced to second on a throwing error by the Hens. Malcom Nuñez then roped an RBI double to left field, plating Bae for the game's first run.

Toledo answered back in the top of the second. Akil Baddoo laced a leadoff double, later coming around to score on a clutch RBI single by Brian Serven to even the score at 1-1. The Mud Hens starter Dietrich Enns settled in during the bottom half, retiring the side in order.

In the third, Bae once again sparked the Indians' offense with a double to right, and Nick Solak followed with a two-bagger of his own to drive in Bae, giving Indianapolis a 2-1 lead.

The Mud Hens' bats came alive again in the top of the fifth. Hao-Yu Lee singled with two outs, Gamel worked a walk, and Jahmai Jones ripped an RBI double to tie the ballgame at 2-2. Baddoo followed with a two-run single to center, pushing Toledo ahead 4-2 and prompting an Indians pitching change. Randy Labaut took over on the mound, but the Hens weren't done yet. Serven stayed hot, driving a two-run double to extend Toledo's lead to 6-2.

The Indians mounted a response in the bottom of the fifth. Bae worked a walk, advanced to third on a throwing error by the pitcher, and scored on a sac fly from Nuñez. Darick Hall kept the rally alive with an RBI double to trim the lead to 6-4, which forced a call to the bullpen as Joe Adametz came on for Toledo. However, Matt Gorski greeted Adametz with an RBI double to center, and a bases-loaded walk tied the game at six apiece.

Bae stayed locked in at the plate, ripping a sharp line-drive double to left to open the bottom of the sixth. He then swiped third and crossed the plate on Solak's RBI single, giving Indianapolis a 7-6 lead which they wouldn't relinquish.

Toledo threatened again in the top of the eighth, as Serven led off with his third hit of the night, but the Hens' hopes were dashed after a double play and a groundout ended the frame, allowing the Indians to hang on for the win.

The Toledo Mud Hens and Indianapolis Indians will face off again tomorrow, April 18, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Victory Field.

Notables:

Akil Baddoo (3-4, 2 RBI, 2B)

Brian Serven (3-4, 3 RBI, 2B)

