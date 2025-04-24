Jones Walks It off in Third Straight Win against Omaha

April 24, 2025 - International League (IL)

Toledo, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens defeated the Omaha Storm Chasers on Thursday night at Fifth Third Field as they won their third straight game in walk-off fashion. The final score was 4-3.

Toledo sent right-hander Wilkel Hernandez to the mound, entering the game 0-0, and a 4.32 ERA. For Omaha, right-hander Chandler Champlain got the start, coming in at 0-1, with a 10.13 ERA.

Through an inning and a half, both teams retired the side in order as both pitchers were playing strong. Hernandez had four K's through three, as did Champlain.

The Hens had four straight singles with two outs in the bottom of the second. Ryan Kreidler got the first hit of the evening with a two-out single that grounded to center field.

Bligh Madris followed it up with another single, this one to right field. This hit sent Kreidler to third to put Toledo in scoring position. Riley Unroe was next up to bat where he got the RBI single that ended in a fielding error by Omaha's Nick Loftin. This single sent home both Madris and Kreidler as well as put Unroe on third.

Brian Serven got Toledo's FOURTH straight single and sent Unroe home to put the Hens up by three.

Despite a leadoff single by Dustin Dickerson in the top of the third, Toledo's defense stayed lights out and held them off, retiring the following three batters. Omaha reciprocated, going 1, 2, 3.

The score remained the same through the sixth with Toledo holding onto their 3-0 lead.

Toledo would make a call to the hen-pen in the sixth inning to bring in a fresh arm of Brendan White to replace Hernandez after a strong five innings. After 5.0 IP, Hernandez would have zero runs on two hits, one walk, four strikeouts, and a 3.32 ERA.

Omaha led off the bottom half with a hit-by-pitch on John Rave and a single by Loftin. A stolen base put a Rave in scoring position. A sac-fly to Akil Baddoo sent home Rave and put the Storm Chasers on the board. Toledo escaped the top half of the inning with no further damage and held onto their 3-1 lead.

Omaha would also make a pitching change in the sixth replacing Champlain with Austin Cox. Through 5.2 IP, Champlain had three runs on four hits (two earned), one walk, and five strikeouts with an 8.05 ERA.

A two-out walk to Ben Gamel followed by a single by Jahami Jones put runners on first and second, however Kreidler struck out to hold Toledo at three-runs

Toledo would make another pitching change to replace White (1.0 IP, 1H, 1R, 1ER, 1K, 9.90 ERA) with Matt Gage in the top of the seventh inning.

Omaha came out firing in the seventh. Two doubles back-to-back followed by throwing error on a stolen base tied this game right back up at 3-3.

Both defenses stayed strong holding the score at a tie-game. Despite a single by Unroe and a two-out single from Brewer Hicklen that put runners on first and second, Omaha cut things short with a strikeout to end the seventh.

Toledo responded to the intensity, going three up, three down in the top half of the eighth inning.

Omaha called Junior Fernandez to replace Cox on the mound. A pop-out to lead off the bottom of the eighth inning by Hao-Yu Lee was followed up by a walk to Gamel. Kreidler doubled on a line-drive to right field to send Gamel to third and put runners in scoring position on second and third bases. A walk for Madris loaded the bases but Omaha escaped with a crucial ground out to end the inning.

The Hens made yet another call to the bullpen as they looked to PJ Poulin to close this one out. Toledo went through four Omaha batters, allowing one to get to second base but no runs were scored and the Hens would look to walk this off in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Serven led off with a line-drive single to start the ninth inning. A wild pitch and a walk to Hicklen with no outs and Toledo now had runners at first and second.

Baddoo grounded into a force out at second, but Serven got to third and Baddoo was called safe at first in an attempted double play.

Jahmai Jones walked it off with a single line-drive to center field as Serven scored and gave the Hens a gritty 4-3 win.

Notables:

Wilkel Hernandez: 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K, 3.32 ERA

Jahmai Jones: 2 H, 1 RBI, .273 AVG

Ryan Kreidler: 1 R, 2 H, .273 AVG

Riley Unroe: 1 R, 2 H, 1 RBI, .333 AVG

The Mud Hens will look to make it four-straight wins tomorrow evening as the weekend begins at Fifth Third Field. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

