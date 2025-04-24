Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 24 at Buffalo

April 24, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings (5-17) vs. Buffalo Bisons (7-14)

Thursday - 6:05 p.m. ET - Sahlen Field - Buffalo, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Andry Lara (0-1, 9.26) vs. LHP Eric Lauer (0-3, 5.68)

DOUBLE TROUBLE: The Rochester Red Wings first postponement of the season on 3/30 in Buffalo resulted in their fifth doubleheader of the season on Wednesday...Rochester fell in both games of the series, 6-3 in game one, and 3-2 in game two...1B FRANCHY CORDERO sent a missile over the right-center field fence in game one to account for two of their three runs, and 3B BRADY HOUSE turned in the teams' only multi-hit performance...game two was a low-scoring affair, led off by 3.0 dominant innings on the mound from LHP KONNOR PILKINGTON ...1B JUAN YEPEZ accounted for the only extra-base hit from the Red Wings offense with his team-leading sixth double of the year...the Red Wings look to even the series at two games apiece tonight, sending RHP ANDRY LARA to the mound against Buffalo southpaw Eric Lauer...

Rochester has now been swept in four doubleheaders this season, their most since they were also swept four times in 2019.

FEELIN' FRANCHY: In game one, 1B FRANCHY CORDERO blasted a two-run shot to right-center field that came off the bat at 114.9 MPH, and finished 1-for-3 at the plate...this was the hardest hit home run in the International League this season, and hardest by a Red Wing since the beginning of the 2023 season...this was also his first career homer at Sahlen Field across 14 games played...he has now launched a home run in eight of 20 International League ballparks since the beginning of the 2021 season...

Cordero now has three homers in 2025, tied with BRADY HOUSE and ANDREW PINCKNEY for the team lead.

IT'S ON THE HOUSE: 3B BRADY HOUSE turned in his team-leading seventh multi-hit performance in game one yesterday, going 2-for-4 with a run scored...he also picked up a hit in his final at-bat of the seventh in game two, extending his hitting streak to seven consecutive games, tied for the third-longest active mark in the International League...since the streak began in game two of a doubleheader against WOR on 4/17, the Georgia native carries a batting average of .367 (11-for-30) with a pair of home runs and five RBI...his 11 total hits over that stretch is tied for the second-most in the International League.

SHUMAN THE MONEY: RHP SETH SHUMAN became the 33rd player, and 18th pitcher to don a Red Wings uniform in game one, taking the ball to start on the mound for his Triple-A debut...the right-hander out of Georgia Southern University allowed four earned on six hits with four strikeouts and a pair of walks across 4.1 innings of work...he has now appeared at all five levels of Minor League baseball since he was selected by Oakland in the sixth round of the 2019 MLB Draft...

Shuman was traded from Oakland to Washington alongside battery mate DREW MILLAS on 7/30/2021.

PUT THE K IN KONNOR: LHP KONNOR PILKINGTON made his second start (7th app.) in game two, striking out six of the 11 batters he faced across 3.0 scoreless innings while allowing a hit and a walk...he recorded his first five outs via strikeout, becoming the first Red Wings pitcher to do so since DJ Herz on 5/30/2024...in his two starts, the Mississippi State products has struck out 13 batters in just 6.0 total innings (7 on 4/17-G2)...

Pilkington has struck out 21 total batters in 12.0 innings this season for a SO/9 of 15.75, third-best in the International League (min. 10.0 IP).

