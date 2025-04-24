Herd Notches Third Straight Win with 8-1 Victory over Rochester

April 24, 2025 - International League (IL)

The Bisons made it three straight wins over their closest rivals, topping the Red Wings, 8-1, on a gorgeous Thursday evening at Sahlen Field. Orelvis Martinez homered in the win while southpaw Eric Lauer worked five scoreless innings in picking up his first win with the Herd.

For the first time in the series, the Bisons were able to score first against Rochester. Red Wings starter Andry Lara did not allow a base runner in the first two innings, but Buffalo collected four hits in the bottom of the third inning to open up a 2-0 lead.

Ali Sanchez led off the inning with a base hit to right field and was followed by a Steward Berroa base hit. Michael Turconi picked up his third RBI of the series with a sacrifice fly to centerfield that scored Sanchez for a 1-0 advantage. Michael Stefanic followed up with an RBI base hit to center field that scored Berroa to double the Bisons lead to two.

Lauer made his fifth start of the season for the Bisons, allowing base hits in each of the first four innings, but was able to record five strikeouts to help keep Rochester from scoring. That allowed Martinez to double Buffalo's lead to 4-0 with a two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth inning. His second home run of the year scored Riley Tirotta after the Bisons infielder reached on a leadoff error on the shortstop Jackson Cluff.

Lauer worked five scoreless innings in his start, allowing five hits and striking out five batters as well.

Stefanic picked up his second straight base hit with a runner in scoring position to add his second RBI of the game in the fourth inning. Sanchez scored for the second time in the game on Stefanic's 11th RBI of the season, extending the lead to 5-0. Lara was replaced by Garvin Alston, who surrendered a sacrifice fly by Daulton Varsho for a 6-0 Bisons advantage.

Connor Overton made his 2025 Bisons' debut, coming out of the bullpen in the top of the sixth inning in relief of Lauer. Overton was a member of the 2021 Bisons roster, making 21 appearances for the team that season. The Red Wings were able to take advantage of a leadoff walk and trim the deficit to 6-1 with a two out base hit by Robert Hassell III.

The Bisons were able to get the run back in the bottom of the seventh inning with a two out base hit by Sanchez that scored Will Robertson. That was followed by a Berroa RBI single that scored Martinez from second base and extended Buffalo's lead to 8-1.

