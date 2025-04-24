Omaha Drops Third Straight to Toledo

April 24, 2025 - International League (IL)

TOLEDO, OHIO - The Omaha Storm Chasers dropped a third straight game to the Toledo Mud Hens losing 4-3 in 9 innings in the second walk-off defeat of the week for Omaha.

Omaha starter Chandler Champlain started strong, retiring his first five batters before four straight singles and an error with two outs in the third plated three runs (two earned). Champlain went on to retire his next nine straight and face the minimum the rest of the night. The righty worked two outs into the sixth inning, only issuing a walk in the fifth that was erased on a pick off at first.

The Storm Chasers were held to two hits over the first five innings - both singles from second baseman Dustin Dickerson. Omaha got on the board in the sixth, as John Rave was hit by a pitch, moved to second on a Nick Loftin single, then the two pulled off a double steal and rave scored on a sacrifice fly from Cam Devanney.

With one out in the seventh, Dickerson and Nick Pratto doubled back-to-back, then Pratto stole third and scored on a throwing error to tie the game at 3-3.

After Pratto's double, Omaha was held hitless the rest of the night, with the only baserunner coming in the ninth as Joey Wiemer reached on an error.

Austin Cox worked 1.1 scoreless innings behind Champlain, stranding four runners on base between the sixth and seventh innings. Junior Fernandez loaded the bases loaded in the eighth inning but loaded them again with one out in the bottom of the night. While he got a strikeout to put the game an out away from extras, Jahmai Jones singled to center field to plate the winning run and give Toledo its third win of the week over Omaha and the Storm Chasers' second walk-off loss of the series.

The Chasers return to action Friday at 6:05 p.m. CT from Fifth Third Field in Toledo.

