Sounds Split Thursday Twin Bill with Durham

April 24, 2025 - International League (IL)

NASHVILLE - Nashville and Durham split their Thursday night doubleheader at First Horizon Park. The Sounds got solid starts from the mound in both games, with Brandon Woodruff and Carlos Rodriguez combining to work 10.1 IP without allowing a run on five combined hits. Nashville closed out the first game with a 2-0 victory and saw a six-run lead slip away in the final inning of game two, eventually falling 9-7 in extra innings.

In Game one, Brandon Woodruff gave the Sounds five solid innings on the mound. Making his third overall rehab appearance and second with the Nashville, Woodruff allowed just two hits over his five scoreless frames with five strikeouts. Jorge Alfaro broke the scoreless tie with his sixth home run of the season in the bottom of the fifth all while giving the Sounds their first hit against Logan Workman. His solo lead for homers on the team lasted just five batters. Jared Oliva joined him atop the leaderboard with another solo blast in the sixth to put Nashville up 2-0. Elvis Peguero closed out the game with two scoreless frames of his own for his first save of the year. The right-hander allowed a hit with three strikeouts.

Carlos Rodriguez continued the scoreless innings streak for Nashville pitching as he blanked the Bulls over his 5.1 IP in game two. The Brewers' no. 22-ranked prospect tallied a season-high eight strikeouts in his start, including four straight Bulls to end the second inning and begin the third. He worked around three hits to help leave two Durham runners stranded under his watch. Tyler Jay relieved Rodriguez after a leadoff single and hit batter to start his sixth inning of work. Jay induced a ground out and fly out to help leave both of Rodriguez's runners on base and preserve the Sounds 2-0 lead at the time.

The Sounds extended their lead in the home half of the sixth with a four-run inning. Four hits in the inning, including RBI singles from Alfaro, Wes Clarke, and Freddy Zamora. Raynel Delgado pitched in with a productive ground out as well to give the Sounds a 6-0 lead. After being held off the scoreboard for 13 consecutive innings and held to five hits entering the top of the seventh in game two, Durham strung together six hits in the inning to score six runs and even things up. They made it nine unanswered runs with three more in the eighth inning of the scheduled seven-inning game to take their first lead of the night.

A two-out RBI single off the bat of Jimmy Herron put the Sounds within striking distance in the extra frame. A wild pitch placed the potential tying run in scoring position before a groundout ended the Sounds comeback bid for the doubleheader sweep.

Nashville will look to bounce back and even the series on Friday night when the teams play game four of the series. RHP Deivi Garcia (1-1, 2.70 ERA) is scheduled to get the start for Nashville. He will face off against the Bulls and RHP Joe Rock (0-1, 4.05 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES:

THE W IN BIG WOO: Brandon Woodruff collected his first win since September 11, 2023, against the Miami Marlins. In his third rehab start after missing all of 2024 recovering from shoulder surgery, Woodruff worked five scoreless innings in game one on Thursday night. Despite setting a high for innings during his rehab stint, Woodruff threw fewer pitches than his previous two appearances, needing only 61 to get through the fifth. 67% of his pitches were for strikes on Thursday.

JORGE AND JARED: Jorge Alfaro got the Sounds on the board with his fifth inning solo shot in game one on Thursday night. At the end of the game, it gave him four home runs over his last 12 at-bats over a four-game span dating back to the ninth inning last Saturday night in Charlotte. He had seven home runs in 64 combined games in 2023 between Triple-A Albuquerque, Jacksonville, and Worcester during his last affiliated season. Jared Oliva made it four-straight games with an XBH after his sixth-inning home run against the Bulls in game one. It was tied for the longest active streak in the league at the conclusion of the first game. Like Alfaro, Oliva has had a power surge as of late, hitting four home runs over his last eight games. Also similar to Alfaro, Oliva had seven home runs in 69 games with Double-A Arkansas in the Texas League last season. The pair are tied atop the club lead with six home runs, which is tied for the third-most in Triple-A and tied for the most in the International League.

LOS OR MORE: Brewers' no. 22-ranked prospect Carlos Rodriguez held Durham scoreless over 5.1 IP in game two on Thursday night. He entered the game tied for his most strikeouts through the first four starts of a season since the Brewers drafted him in the 6th round of the 2021 Draft out of Florida SouthWestern State. His eight strikeouts on Thursday night set a new single-game high in 2025, and tied for the most by a Sounds pitcher so far this year. The right-hander is second in the International League and Triple-A with his 33 strikeouts and owns the fourth-lowest ERA, after dropping it to 1.09 through his first five starts. He has not allowed more than two earned runs in any of his starts so far and has three starts of five-plus innings without allowing an earned run. His eight strikeouts are the most he has had in a game since August 16, 2024, when the Sounds were on the road in Durham.

