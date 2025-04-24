Cade Fergus Slams Walk-Off Homer for 'Pigs Fourth Straight Win

April 24, 2025 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - Cade Fergus saved the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (17-7) after they blew a four-run lead, belting a walk-off two-run homer in the 10th inning for a 7-5 win over the Columbus Clippers (12-8) on Thursday night at Coca-Cola Park.

With Nabil Crismatt rolling and throwing zeroes up early in the scoreboard for the 'Pigs, the bats for Lehigh Valley got to work. Buddy Kennedy smashed his first homer of the year, a solo shot, in the third to start the scoring before Garrett Stubbs added another solo homer, his second, in the fourth to make it 2-0.

Erick Brito followed Stubbs with an RBI single in the fourth while Cade Fergus drove in a run with a base hit in the sixth.

Crismatt rolled thru six innings for the 'Pigs, his third straight Quality Start. He allowed just two hits and two walks, striking out six. In 12 innings at Coca-Cola Park this season he has yet to allow a run.

Colombus came to life in the eighth scoring four to tie the game. Johnathan Rodriguez ripped a two-run double and an RBI groundout from Dom Nuñez brought Columbus to within one. A Yordys Valdes RBI single tied the game with two outs.

Tied at 4-4 going into the tenth, Colombus took the lead with a Nuñez sacrifice fly. Lehgih Valley answered with a Rafael Lantigua sacrifice fly to even the score again. With two outs in the frame, Justin Crawford legged out a double, setting the stage for Fergus. He belted the first pitch he saw to dead center for a two-run homer, his first as an IronPig, winning the game 7-5.

Brett de Geus (1-1) earned the win for the 'Pigs with two innings of relief, allowing just an unearned run on one hit, striking out one.

Alonzo Richardson (0-1) took the loss for Columbus, allowing three runs (two earned) in 1.2 innings on two hits and a walk, striking out one.

The 'Pigs and Clippers continue their series on Friday, April 25th with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. Kyle Tyler (1-2, 3.98) takes the hill for the 'Pigs against Will Dion (0-1, 3.09) for the Clippers.

