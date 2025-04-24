Fishers Native and Indiana University Product Matt Gorski Selected by Pittsburgh
April 24, 2025 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Pirates today selected the contract of Fishers, Ind. native and Indiana (Bloomington) University baseball product Matt Gorski. The outfielder is set to become the third former Indianapolis Indian and second member of the 2025 squad to make his major league debut this season, following right-handed pitcher Thomas Harrington and infielder Tsung-Che Cheng.
Gorski, 27, began the season with Indianapolis and hit .300 (21-for-70) with seven doubles, three home runs, 14 RBI and an .854 OPS in 18 games. That stint was highlighted by an 11th-inning walk-off double on April 18 and his sixth career multi-homer game on April 19. He has appeared with the Indians in four straight seasons following his debut in 2022, hitting .256 (133-for-519) with 35 doubles, five triples, 29 home runs, 88 RBI and an .825 OPS in 147 career games.
The slugger was named Indianapolis' Silver Slugger Award winner last season, with a torrid month of May highlighting the campaign. In an 18-game stretch from May 16-June 2, he led all of professional baseball in RBI (27) and total bases (58) while tying with Aaron Judge for the lead in home runs (10) and extra-base hits (15). Nine of those home runs came in May, which is the third-best monthly mark by an Indians batter since 2005 and the most since Michael Ryan launched 10 home runs in July 2007.
Gorski was selected by Pittsburgh in the second round (57th overall) of the 2019 First-Year Player Draft out of Indiana University, becoming the highest IU draft pick since Kyle Schwarber was selected fourth overall in 2014. After recording his first career walk-off - a 10th inning single - as a freshman in his Victory Field debut on April 25, 2017, he was named Indiana's Rookie of the Year and Freshman All-Big Ten. He graduated from Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers) High School as a three-year letterwinner in baseball.
Indianapolis' first-time callups are presented by Franciscan Health.
