Turning Setbacks into Strengths: Tyler Callihan's Unusual Path

April 24, 2025 - International League (IL)

In 2019, Jacksonville, FL native Tyler Callihan was ready to take the next step in his baseball career after finishing high school. Despite a commitment to play ball at South Carolina, the Cincinnati Reds organization gave him an alternative path by drafting him in the third round. Two avenues were laid out before him, and ultimately, he continued his baseball journey with the Reds as a professional. For Callihan, this was because the culture and atmosphere of a Major League organization were more appealing to him.

"It was definitely an exciting time," Callihan said. "I knew I was ready for the lifestyle of it. I knew I was ready for the challenges, and everybody talked about it with me. It's a tough road, it's a long road, it's baseball every day, it's a grind, but everything everybody explained to me sounded perfect, and it has been, and all through all the ups and downs, it's been great."

Like all minor league players, climbing the ranks to the majors is a daunting, challenging task. Callihan understood that challenge straight out of high school, but what he wasn't expecting was how relentlessly he would be pushed.

Throughout his journey, he has been able to put his best product on the field and distinguish himself with some heroic moments. However, his path so far has been full of hardships and unexpected events. Despite those, his confidence shines as he has figured out how to overcome any hardship that comes his way.

After signing in June, Callihan, who could play second base, third base, or left field, made his professional debut with the Greeneville Reds in the Rookie-Level Appalachian League in July. He then joined the Billings Mustangs in the Pioneer League for the playoffs, where he had one of his most memorable moments of his career.

"When I was a rookie in Billings, we were trying to clinch the playoffs," Callihan said. "I got up in the eighth inning, bases loaded, we were down by four, and I hit a grand slam with two outs. It was my favorite swing I've probably ever taken and one of my favorite baseball moments, just to tie up the game. And then we went on to win it, walking it off in extras, so it was just great."

After his rookie year, disaster struck. Between 2020 and 2021, Callihan only played 23 games. With COVID-19 taking the world by storm, the 2020 season was canceled. The following year, a season-ending injury in 2021 ended his season early.

"I went to Low-A and played about 20 games, and I tore my UCL, diving up the middle on a ground ball in the middle and second base, and threw it, and it just popped. So, I had Tommy John surgery, which then put me out for the rest of that year," Callihan said.

This situation was uncharted waters for him. Growing up living and breathing baseball, he had to adjust to not being able to compete for almost two years. Callihan made the most of that by changing his approach and his mentality during this expected time off. He focused on things he could control: his body, his mind, his mobility, his nutrition, everything that would help prevent any more injuries and time off the field. Putting time into the mental side of the game was a valuable perspective switch for him.

In 2022, he was finally returned to the field, but like Odysseus trying to make it home, disasters kept following. During spring training, on his first day back, he played a few innings, made a diving play, and felt good being back on the field.

"I was super pumped to be back," Callihan said." I was driving back to the complex, to the apartments, and I got into a car accident, totaled my truck, and slightly tore my UCL (Ulcer Collateral Ligament) on my thumb. So that put me out for another two or three months on the day I came back. So after all that work, that definitely hit me pretty hard."

Despite another major setback, his confidence levels never wavered. Despite still being young, Callihan saw many stumbling blocks but handled them all maturely. In his eyes, the support he received from his family and friends was crucial. He highlighted how important they were in helping him during this time. The Reds rehab staff also played a major role in making sure he was ready to return both physically and mentally. The staff also supported Callihan in keeping his confidence up.

Once Callihan was cleared to play again, the hard work paid off, and he started to see some success. He came back in 2022 and played 88 games. He was promoted to High-A Dayton, where he played the majority of his games that year. 2023 was his first full season in four years. He finished the year with an average of .310 and ended the year in Double-A Chattanooga.

Last season, injury struck again, forcing him to miss more significant time. He broke his finger trying to bunt, setting him back two more months.

"It was pretty frustrating, but it shows you how the game could be given and taken in any moment. So you've got to enjoy every second of it," Callihan said. "I did a lot of work in Arizona and rehab, and got my swing right, got my field right, got everything I needed to get back into the season. I felt really confident, went back, and played really well the last half of the season."

Callihan ended the 2024 season with the Bats in Triple-A and once again, finished with an average over .300. He joined the Reds in the Cactus League for spring training, where he enjoyed playing against the best of the best.

Currently, Callihan is the 29th-ranked prospect in the Reds organization and has been red hot with the Bats. Through his first 20 games of the season, Callihan has reached base in every one of them. He ranks in the top five in runs scored and hits in the International League. He is also in the top 10 in home runs, walks and on-base percentage, illustrating just how deadly of a leadoff hitter he is. But he's not content yet. Keeping up his early momentum is the priority, and Callihan is focusing on the little things and not letting one day define his season.

"If you hit two homers one day, good, do it again tomorrow," Callihan said. "If you strike out a few times, all right, show them what you can do tomorrow. There's always tomorrow in this game. That's the craziest part about it, you can't ride anything too much. If you get too high on yourself, then the lows are just going to hit that much harder. So you've got to stay as even as you can throughout the whole season."

For Callihan, it's about consistency and giving his greatest effort. That's how he wants to make the big leagues, by showing whenever he takes the field, he is giving his best.

"My main thing is I play really hard. That's what everybody sees in me all the time. What I'm trying to show every time I'm on the field is that I don't take it for granted ever. I'm just trying to play as hard as I can every pitch."

