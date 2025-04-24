Mets Fall to Red Sox, 14-1, on Thursday Night

April 24, 2025 - International League (IL)

Worcester, MA - The Syracuse Mets fell to the Worcester Red Sox, 14-1, on Thursday night at Polar Park. Billy McKinney had two hits and an RBI for the Mets in the loss.

Syracuse (10-14) scored first and showed promise on offense early but didn't get more than one run across. In the top of the first inning, Jon Singleton singled and moved into scoring position after a stolen base. Soon after, McKinney ripped a line drive into right field and scored Singleton to make it 1-0.

Worcester (14-9) went on to score one run in the first inning, five in the third, five in the fourth and three more in the seventh en route to the 14-1 victory.

Mets starter Brandon Sproat struggled from the beginning. The right-hander pitched two and one-third innings and allowed six earned runs. Three Syracuse relievers had scoreless outings tonight: Sean Reid-Foley, Anthony Gose, and Ty Adcock.

Although the Mets only scored one run, a handful of hitters had success. Donovan Walton reached base twice with a single and a walk. Singleton and McKinney also reached base twice with a singles each. Luke Ritter walked in the eighth inning and extended his on-base streak to 11 games.

Syracuse continues its seven-game series against Worcester Friday night with game five. Left-hander Brandon Waddell is slated to start for the Mets opposite right-hander Lucas Giolito on a rehab assignment for the Red Sox with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

