Bulls Split Thursday Twinbill with Sounds

April 24, 2025 - International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







NASHVILLE, TN - The Durham Bulls scored six times in its last at-bat in game two to tie the game, then scored three times in the eighth to beat the Nashville Sounds 9-7 to earn a doubleheader split at First Horizon Park on Thursday night.

After its offense was dormant for 13 innings, the Bulls sprung to life at the last moment, rallying from 6-0 down to win. The 12-batter inning started with a double by Carson Williams. A hit batter followed by an infield single from Jamie Westbrook on a 10-pitch at-bat loaded the bases. One out later, Ryan Spikes reached on an infield single - part of a three-hit game in his Triple-A debut - closed the gap to 6-1. Tre Morgan followed with a two-run double up the left field line to make it 6-3. After a pitching change, Tanner Murray stroked a run-scoring hit to make it 6-4. After a strikeout put the Bulls (15-9) down to their last out, but Eloy Jimenez singled home a run to cut the deficit to 6-5. Batting for the second time in the inning, Williams appeared to have ended the game, shooting a pop up down the third base line. However, Freddy Zamora scrambled close to home plate, but misjudged the ball, reaching to his left only to deflect the ball, dropping for a game-tying error.

Durham scored three times in the eighth, keyed by Spikes' third hit of the night, with Tanner Murray doubling home a two-out run, followed by a Bob Seymour run-scoring single.

Joey Krehbiel (W, 2-0) notched the win, with Sean Hunley earning the save.

Durham was blanked in the opener 2-0. Logan Workman tossed a six-inning complete game, only permitting a pair of home runs in the fourth and fifth. Workman retired the first 12 batters of the game.

The Bulls lead the series with Nashville (13-10) 2-1.

Remarkable Rally: Durham's six-run, final at-bat comeback was the largest in the Morgan Ensberg era. The last comparable rally occurred on July 4, 2023 when the Bulls scored six runs in the last of the ninth to defeat first-place Norfolk 6-5, which sparked the Bulls' drive to the 2023 International League finals by winning the second half.

Before The Explosion: Prior to the six-run seventh inning, the Bulls were blanked for 13 innings by Nashville pitching, accumulating just six hits.

Spikes' Debut: Ryan Spikes made his Triple-A debut in game two on Thursday for the Bulls, collecting three hits, scoring twice and driving in two runs. Spikes came to Durham from High-A Bowling Green when Coco Montes was recalled by the Rays.

Gerber Deals Again: Working his fifth consecutive opener, Joey Gerber tossed two scoreless frames for the fifth straight outing. Gerber has thrown 10 scoreless innings during that span, permitting just three hits.

Extra Special: Durham's two wins in the series against the Sounds have each occurred in extra innings, winning 4-2 in 10 frames on Tuesday and the 9-7 win in game two tonight. The Bulls are 3-0 in extra innings this season while Nashville fell to 1-4.

Next: Joe Rock (0-1, 4.05) is slated to start Friday's game against the Sounds at 7:35 PM ET.

