Knights Blast Five Home Runs in 10-3 Win
April 24, 2025 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
MOOSIC, PA - The Charlotte Knights reeled off ten unanswered runs against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on their way to a convincing 10-3 victory Thursday night. The RailRiders scored the game's first three runs before the Knights took over the rest of the way. Charlotte hit a total of five Home Runs and now lead the series two games to one.
All three of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's runs came in the bottom of the first inning. Two of the runs were unearned. The Knights starting pitcher, Jairo Iriarte, departed the game after a lengthy first inning; however, the bullpen pitched eight shutout innings the rest of the way.
Charlotte pushed their first run across in the third inning on an RBI fielder's choice by Greg Jones. In the next frame, the Knights received back-to-back Home Runs off the bats of Tim Elko and Omar Narvaez. Elko put Charlotte on top in his very next at-bat. The Knights designated hitter hit an opposite field solo blast for his second multi-homer game of the year.
Later in the sixth inning, Tristan Gray and Dominic Fletcher belted another set of back-to-back Home Runs that gave Charlotte a 7-3 lead. Fletcher and Zach DeLoach both added RBI singles in the eighth inning to ensure the victory.
Garrett Schoenle, Fraser Ellard, James Karinchak, Adisyn Coffey, and Dan Altavilla combined for the eight scoreless innings out of Knights bullpen. Elko, Fletcher, Gray, and DeLoach all finished with multiple hits.
Charlotte and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre are back in action on Friday night from PNC Field in Pennsylvania. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm ET.
