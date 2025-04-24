SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 24, 2025

April 24, 2025 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights (8-15) vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (12-10)

April 24, 2025 | Game 23 | Home Game 8 | PNC Field | First Pitch 6:35 P.M.

RH Jairo Iriarte (0-2, 7.62) vs. RH Sean Boyle (2-2, 4.05)

Iriarte: Allowed 4 R on 5 H over 4.0 IP with 5 K & 3 BB in 4/17 Loss vs. NAS (5-4 Sounds)

Boyle: Pitched 5.0 scoreless relief innings in 4/18 W @ DUR, allowing 1 H with 5 K & 3 BB (5-0 SWB)

LAST TIME OUT- MOOSIC, PA (April 23, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders shut out the Charlotte Knights 5-0 Wednesday night at PNC Field. Four RailRiders pitchers combined to strike out 14 Knights, allowing only three hits to blank Charlotte.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starter Allan Winans struck out nine of the first ten batters he faced, including six consecutive Knights to open the first two frames. In the fourth, Winans became the first Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pitcher to record double-digit strikeouts this season, getting Greg Jones to chase a change-up for his tenth punch out of the game.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre plated four runs off Tyler Schweitzer in the home half of the frame. After Jesús Rodriguez walked and Dominic Smith singled, Ronaldo Hernández slashed a base hit for a 1-0 edge. In his RailRiders debut, Jake Gatewood blasted a three-run homer to center, putting SWB up 4-0. Max Burt singled to lead off the fifth for the RailRiders and advanced to third on a throwing error. A sacrifice fly from Ismael Munguia gave Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a five-run advantage to cap the scoring.

Winans pitched 3.2 innings, throwing 56 pitches, 37 for strikes, while allowing one hit. Kervin Castro (2-0) earned the victory, working 2.1 innings and striking out two. Eric Reyzelman and Yerry De Los Santos pitched the three final frames to secure the shutout.

Schweitzer (0-1) threw 4.1 innings, surrendering five runs on five hits.

SCINTILLATING START- Allan Winans struck out ten of the first 11 batters he faced Wednesday night. According to Elias Sports Bureau, this is a feat that hasn't been completed in MLB since at least 1961. Winans opened with six consecutive strikeouts and recorded 17 swings and misses, tied for the most in Triple-A baseball last night. All 10 of his Ks went down swinging.

MORE STRIKEOUT STUFF- With 10 strikeouts Wednesday, Allan Winans became the first player to reach double-digits in Ks since Will Warren struck out 11 IronPigs on July 6, 2024. So far this series, RailRiders pitchers have struck out 28 batters. The team high for any set this season was 55 over six days in Syracuse.

HEADRICK SIDELINED- Prior to first pitch on Wednesday, the Yankees placed Brent Headrick on the 7-Day Injured List. The left-hander has allowed three runs on four hits over 4.2 innings for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this year after working 5.1 scoreless frames for New York at the outset of the year.

MOVING ON UP- Reliever Tyler Matzek was signed to an MLB deal by New York Tuesday and selected from the RailRiders. The southpaw signed a Minor League contract in February and made four appearances for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, working 4.2 innings with one run allowed on four hits. Matzek struck out five, walked a pair and sported a 1.93 ERA.

REINFORCEMENTS INCOMING- After playing two under the roster limit Tuesday, New York promoted infielder Jake Gatewood and reliever Mason Vineyard from Somerset to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday. Gatewood signed a MiLB deal in March and hit .292 for the Patriots over 14 games with a home run and nine batted in. Last season, he played for the Gastonia Ghost Peppers in the Atlantic League, hitting .295 over 118 games with 33 home runs and 121 runs batted in. Vineyard signed as a non-drafted free agent in August of 2022 and split time in A-ball his first two years. Through four appearances this year, the right-hander held a 1.80 ERA with seven strikeouts and six walks.

11s- Both of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's extra-inning games this season have gone 11 frames. The RailRiders bested Rochester on April 11 in 11 thanks to a walk-off home run by Ronaldo Hernández.

ROAD SHOW- Fifteen of the RailRiders first 20 games this season were played away from PNC Field. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre carries a .515 winning percentage on the road under Manager Shelley Duncan, including a robust 46-28 mark last year. Seventeen of the next 23 games and 23 of the next 35 will be played at PNC Field.

RETURN ENGAGEMENT- The Charlotte Knights are making their first trip to PNC Field since August of 2019. Charlotte joined the International League in 1993 and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre holds a 64-56 edge at home in the all-time set.

TV TIME- Six Scranton/Wilkes-Barre games will be televised on WQMY-MyTV this season. On Tuesday, the club announced a renewal of its long-standing partnership to carry games locally. The first broadcast is set for this evening. Games May 15 vs. Toledo, June 12 vs. Syracuse, July 10 vs. Buffalo, July 31 vs. Nashville and August 12 vs. Indianapolis will also be televised.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York topped Cleveland 5-1 Wednesday. Carlos Rodon struck out eight over seven innings. Paul Goldschmidt drove in two to pace the offense... Somerset fell 4-2 to Hartford. The Yard Goats tagged MLB rehabber Clayton Beeter for three runs in the top of the seventh to take the lead for good... Hudson Valley was swept in a doubleheader at Asheville, losing 9-5 in game one and falling 3-2 in 10 innings in the nightcap...Tampa lost 6-5 against Dunedin. The Blue Jays plated four in the top of the eighth to take control.

