Charlotte Homers Batter RailRiders
April 24, 2025 - International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
Moosic, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped a 10-3 decision to the Charlotte Knights Thursday night. The RailRiders built an early lead, but the Knights hit five home runs in a comeback win.
After Sean Boyle struck out the side in the top of the first, Ismael Munguia lined a 1-2 pitch from Jairo Iriarte into the RailHouse in right for a 1-0 edge. Jorbit Vivas scored on a fielding error and Dominic Smith crossed on a wild pitch to give Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a 3-0 lead after one.
The Knights chipped a run off in the top of the third and tied the game on back-to-back home runs from Tim Elko and Omar Narvaez in the top of the fourth inning.
In the sixth, Elko hit his second home run to give Charlotte the lead. Andre Lipcius singled and Tristan Gray followed with a two-run homer off Mason Vinyard. Domini Fletcher's solo home run gave the Knights a four-run advantage.
Charlotte capped the scoring with three runs in the top of the eighth.
Boyle (2-3) took the loss, allowing five runs on six hits over 5.2 innings of work. James Karinchak (2-0) garnered the win with two innings of relief.
Jesus Rodriguez and Jose Rojas had two hits apiece for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Game four of this six-game set is slated for Friday at 6:35 P.M. Zach Messinger takes the ball for the RailRiders against the Knights and Justin Dunn at PNC Field. Buy tickets online at www.swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
12-11
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 24, 2025
- Cade Fergus Slams Walk-Off Homer for 'Pigs Fourth Straight Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Charlotte Homers Batter RailRiders - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Jones Walks It off in Third Straight Win against Omaha - Toledo Mud Hens
- Omaha Drops Third Straight to Toledo - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Jacksonville's Eight-Run Frame Buries Stripers in 9-1 Rout - Gwinnett Stripers
- Red Wings Suffer Third-Straight Loss in Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- Herd Notches Third Straight Win with 8-1 Victory over Rochester - Buffalo Bisons
- April 24 Game Postponed - Iowa Cubs
- Bats, I-Cubs Rained out Thursday Night - Louisville Bats
- Mets Fall to Red Sox, 14-1, on Thursday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Fishers Native and Indiana University Product Matt Gorski Selected by Pittsburgh - Indianapolis Indians
- Blue Jays' Varsho on his Rehab Assignment with Herd "It Feels Like I'm a Baseball Player Again" - Buffalo Bisons
- Indians at Saints Postponed Due to Inclement Weather - Indianapolis Indians
- Here Comes the Rain Again, Saints Postponed for Sixth Time this Season, Doubleheader TBD in Indianapolis June 15-20 - St. Paul Saints
- April 24 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Louisville Bats - Iowa Cubs
- Offense Propels Memphis to Daytime Win at Norfolk - Memphis Redbirds
- Norfolk Drops Second Straight Game vs. Memphis - Norfolk Tides
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 24, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bisons Partner with Sahlen's, Watkins Glen International for a 'Race Night' Honda Fridaynightbash on May 30 - Buffalo Bisons
- Turning Setbacks into Strengths: Tyler Callihan's Unusual Path - Louisville Bats
- Bisons Announce Ceremonial First Pitches: Friday UB Coach Pete Lembo & CPR Hero Sarah Brown, Sunday: Bills' 'slick Rick' Morrow - Buffalo Bisons
- Homestand Highlights: "Star Wars Night" Returns to Coolray Field - Gwinnett Stripers
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 24 at Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- Charlotte Knights Implement 'Pass the Plate' Food Saving Program - Charlotte Knights
- Indians Split First Doubleheader of Series at St. Paul - Indianapolis Indians
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Stories
- Charlotte Homers Batter RailRiders
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 24, 2025
- RailRiders Toss Three-Hitter to Blank Charlotte
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 23, 2025
- RailRiders Fall in 11