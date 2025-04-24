Charlotte Homers Batter RailRiders

April 24, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Moosic, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped a 10-3 decision to the Charlotte Knights Thursday night. The RailRiders built an early lead, but the Knights hit five home runs in a comeback win.

After Sean Boyle struck out the side in the top of the first, Ismael Munguia lined a 1-2 pitch from Jairo Iriarte into the RailHouse in right for a 1-0 edge. Jorbit Vivas scored on a fielding error and Dominic Smith crossed on a wild pitch to give Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a 3-0 lead after one.

The Knights chipped a run off in the top of the third and tied the game on back-to-back home runs from Tim Elko and Omar Narvaez in the top of the fourth inning.

In the sixth, Elko hit his second home run to give Charlotte the lead. Andre Lipcius singled and Tristan Gray followed with a two-run homer off Mason Vinyard. Domini Fletcher's solo home run gave the Knights a four-run advantage.

Charlotte capped the scoring with three runs in the top of the eighth.

Boyle (2-3) took the loss, allowing five runs on six hits over 5.2 innings of work. James Karinchak (2-0) garnered the win with two innings of relief.

Jesus Rodriguez and Jose Rojas had two hits apiece for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Game four of this six-game set is slated for Friday at 6:35 P.M. Zach Messinger takes the ball for the RailRiders against the Knights and Justin Dunn at PNC Field. Buy tickets online at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

12-11

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.