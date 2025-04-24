Indians at Saints Postponed Due to Inclement Weather
April 24, 2025 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians have announced that Thursday night's game at St. Paul has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader at Victory Field. An official date has not been set at this time.
Indy and St. Paul continue the rain-shortened seven-game series with a doubleheader tomorrow. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 PM with Game 2 set to start about 30 minutes after the first game ends.
