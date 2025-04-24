Indians at Saints Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

April 24, 2025 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians have announced that Thursday night's game at St. Paul has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader at Victory Field. An official date has not been set at this time.

Indy and St. Paul continue the rain-shortened seven-game series with a doubleheader tomorrow. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 PM with Game 2 set to start about 30 minutes after the first game ends.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.