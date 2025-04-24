Here Comes the Rain Again, Saints Postponed for Sixth Time this Season, Doubleheader TBD in Indianapolis June 15-20
April 24, 2025 - International League (IL)
St. Paul Saints News Release
ST. PAUL, MN - There are 24 games on the St. Paul Saints schedule between Opening Day on March 28 and Thursday night. For the sixth time this season the Saints were postponed due to Mother Nature. Because the Saints and Indianapolis Indians played a doubleheader Wednesday, have a scheduled doubleheader Friday, and the Saints are scheduled to play a doubleheader on Tuesday in Columbus, plus Indianapolis doesn't come back to CHS Field this season after Sunday, the two teams will make up this game on a date to be determined when the Saints travel to Victory Field June 10-15. That will make six total doubleheaders for the Saints this season, adding to their already franchise record.
Fans that purchased tickets for the April 24 game via phone or online will have rain tickets put into their account equal to the ticket value they purchased and can be used towards any 2025 Saints regular season game. Fans that purchased tickets in person at the box office must redeem their tickets for any 2025 Saints regular season game during normal box office hours Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. or Saturday, 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.
The Saints and Indians will play a doubleheader on Friday night at CHS Field at 5:00 p.m. The Saints send RHP Marco Raya (0-0, 1.23) to the mound in game one opposite Indians RHP Bubba Chandler (0-0, 1.76). In game two, the Saints send RHP Darren McCaughan (0-0, 0.00) to the mound against Indians LHP Nick Dombkowski (NR). Both games are scheduled for seven innings and game two will begin approximately 30-minutes at the conclusion of game one. Both games can be seen on FOX 9+. The first game of the doubleheader is the MLB.TV free game of the day. Both games can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 24, 2025
- Blue Jays' Varsho on his Rehab Assignment with Herd "It Feels Like I'm a Baseball Player Again" - Buffalo Bisons
- Indians at Saints Postponed Due to Inclement Weather - Indianapolis Indians
- Here Comes the Rain Again, Saints Postponed for Sixth Time this Season, Doubleheader TBD in Indianapolis June 15-20 - St. Paul Saints
- April 24 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Louisville Bats - Iowa Cubs
- Offense Propels Memphis to Daytime Win at Norfolk - Memphis Redbirds
- Norfolk Drops Second Straight Game vs. Memphis - Norfolk Tides
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 24, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bisons Partner with Sahlen's, Watkins Glen International for a 'Race Night' Honda Fridaynightbash on May 30 - Buffalo Bisons
- Turning Setbacks into Strengths: Tyler Callihan's Unusual Path - Louisville Bats
- Bisons Announce Ceremonial First Pitches: Friday UB Coach Pete Lembo & CPR Hero Sarah Brown, Sunday: Bills' 'slick Rick' Morrow - Buffalo Bisons
- Homestand Highlights: "Star Wars Night" Returns to Coolray Field - Gwinnett Stripers
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 24 at Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- Charlotte Knights Implement 'Pass the Plate' Food Saving Program - Charlotte Knights
- Indians Split First Doubleheader of Series at St. Paul - Indianapolis Indians
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent St. Paul Saints Stories
- Here Comes the Rain Again, Saints Postponed for Sixth Time this Season, Doubleheader TBD in Indianapolis June 15-20
- Saints Can't Pull off Doubleheader Sweep, Fall 4-2 in Game Two
- Saints Blast Two Homers En Route to 5-1 Game One Victory
- Saints Return to FOX 9+ Adding 10 Dates, 11 Games to Their TV Schedule
- Saints Smash Four Home Runs, Two Grand Slams, Demolish Indianapolis 16-4