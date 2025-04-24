Here Comes the Rain Again, Saints Postponed for Sixth Time this Season, Doubleheader TBD in Indianapolis June 15-20

International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints







ST. PAUL, MN - There are 24 games on the St. Paul Saints schedule between Opening Day on March 28 and Thursday night. For the sixth time this season the Saints were postponed due to Mother Nature. Because the Saints and Indianapolis Indians played a doubleheader Wednesday, have a scheduled doubleheader Friday, and the Saints are scheduled to play a doubleheader on Tuesday in Columbus, plus Indianapolis doesn't come back to CHS Field this season after Sunday, the two teams will make up this game on a date to be determined when the Saints travel to Victory Field June 10-15. That will make six total doubleheaders for the Saints this season, adding to their already franchise record.

Fans that purchased tickets for the April 24 game via phone or online will have rain tickets put into their account equal to the ticket value they purchased and can be used towards any 2025 Saints regular season game. Fans that purchased tickets in person at the box office must redeem their tickets for any 2025 Saints regular season game during normal box office hours Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. or Saturday, 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

The Saints and Indians will play a doubleheader on Friday night at CHS Field at 5:00 p.m. The Saints send RHP Marco Raya (0-0, 1.23) to the mound in game one opposite Indians RHP Bubba Chandler (0-0, 1.76). In game two, the Saints send RHP Darren McCaughan (0-0, 0.00) to the mound against Indians LHP Nick Dombkowski (NR). Both games are scheduled for seven innings and game two will begin approximately 30-minutes at the conclusion of game one. Both games can be seen on FOX 9+. The first game of the doubleheader is the MLB.TV free game of the day. Both games can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

