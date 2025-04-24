Offense Propels Memphis to Daytime Win at Norfolk

April 24, 2025 - International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds took game two of a six-game series against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) by a final score of 7-6 on Thursday afternoon at Harbor Park.

Shortstop Jose Barrero led the way with a 2-for-5 effort, two RBIs and a triple. Second baseman Jose Fermin and designated hitter Matt Lloyd each drove in a pair while catcher Andy Yerzy hit his first home run with Memphis in his team debut.

Starting pitcher Alex Cornwell allowed two runs on two hits, walked three and struck out one in 3.0 innings pitched. Michael Gomez added 1.1 innings of scoreless relief to extend his scoreless streak to 9.1 innings pitched to start the season. Andre Granillo (2-0) earned the win with 1.2 innings pitched out of the bullpen.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, April 29 to begin a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Louisville Bats (Triple-A, Cincinnati Reds) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.

For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.