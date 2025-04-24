April 24 Game Postponed

April 24, 2025 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







LOUISVILLE, KY - Tonight's game between the Iowa Cubs and Louisville Bats at Louisville Slugger Field has been postponed due to weather conditions.

The two teams will make up the game on Friday, April 25 as part of a doubleheader with first pitch scheduled for 4:05 p.m. CT. Both games with be seven inning contests with game two slated to begin 30 minutes following the conclusion of game one.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.