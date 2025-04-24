Red Wings Suffer Third-Straight Loss in Buffalo

April 24, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







On a rare warm weather April Thursday night, the Rochester Red Wings fell to the Buffalo Bisons by a score of 8-1. DH Andrew Knizner led the offensive effort with a four-hit performance, while CF Robert Hassell III picked up two hits of his own and drove in the Red Wings only run.

C Ali Sánchez got things going in the bottom of the third with a leadoff single, and moved all the way to third on another single from DH Steward Berroa. He then stole second base to put a pair of runners into scoring position. SS Michael Turconi then skied a high fly ball to center field, deep enough to allow Sánchez to score and Berroa to move to third. 3B Michael Stefanic notched Buffalo's third hit of the inning in the following at-bat, plating Berroa and giving the Bisons a 2-0 lead.

Rochester went quietly in the top of the fourth, and Buffalo went back to work in the bottom half. Riley Tirotta reached first on a fielding error to kick off the inning and set things up for 2B Orelvis Martinez. The righty bat connected on a high towering shot to dead center field that snuck over the fence for a two-run homer, doubling the Bisons lead to 4-0. A mound visit was followed by another fielding error that allowed Ali Sánchez to reach first base. Steward Berroa then connected on a double to put runners on second and third. Following a strikeout, Michael Stefanic increased the lead to five via another infield single up the middle. With runners on the corners and one out, CF Daulton Varsho capped off the four run inning with Buffalo's second sacrifice fly of the night.

Neither team crossed the plate in the fifth and Rochester came to bat in the sixth still looking to get on the board. 3B Brady House led off the inning with a free pass, subsequently followed by two quick outs. DH Andrew Knizner kept the inning alive with a single and passed the bat to CF Robert Hassell III. The former first-round pick drove an RBI single through the left side of the infield to make the score 6-1.

Buffalo responded in kind with more offense in the bottom half. With one out, RF Will Robertson skied a towering fly ball in the infield that dropped in for a single. Two batters later Orelvis Marinez worked a walk to put a pair of runners on base, and Ali Sánchez connected on a single that allowed Robertson to score from second. Steward Berroa made it back-to-back RBI singles to make the score 8-1 after seven innings.

Rochester came to bat in the ninth still trailing by seven. Andrew Knizner notched his fourth hit of the night, but was left on first as the game came to a close.

RHP Andry Lara took the ball in what was his fourth start of the season with the Red Wings. The Venezuela native allowed three earned and three unearned runs on seven hits over 3.1 innings with five strikeouts. LHP Garvin Alston entered out of the bullpen and delivered 1.2 scoreless innings on one hit with a walk before handing the ball to rehabbing RHP Zach Brzykcy. The Virginia Tech product turned in 1.0 hitless inning of his own with a walk and a strikeout. RHP Carlos Romero took over in the seventh and finished the job, allowing two earned on three hits with a pair of strikeouts and walks.

Thursday night's Player of the Game is DH Andrew Knizner. The veteran catcher went a perfect 4-for-4 with a double and three singles, his first four-hit performance since August 23, 2019 with Triple-A Memphis. Through 13 games this season, he leads all Triple-A hitters (min. 25 AB) with a .471 batting average (16-for-34) and a .612 on-base percentage, while ranking third with a 1.230 OPS.

Rochester will look to snap their three game skid and get back into the win column in game five of the series Friday night. RHP Chase Solesky will take the ball against Bisons southpaw Easton Lucas. The first pitch is slated for 6:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.