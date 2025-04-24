Indians Split First Doubleheader of Series at St. Paul

April 24, 2025 - International League (IL)

ST PAUL, Minn. - DJ Stewart and Abrahan Gutierrez each homered to power the Indianapolis Indians to a 4-2 win in Game 2 of a seven-inning doubleheader on Wednesday night at CHS Field. The Indians dropped the opening contest, 5-1.

With Ji Hwan Bae reaching on a walk, Stewart launched his third home run of the season in the first inning to put the Indians (11-10) up by two early. Gutierrez followed with a solo shot of his own in the second inning to extend the lead to 3-0.

The Saints (9-11) manufactured one run in each of the second and third innings courtesy of Anthony Prato and Carson McCusker RBI singles, respectively, to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Indianapolis extended its lead and capped the scoring in the sixth inning. Billy Cook drew a leadoff walk and subsequently stole second base. Gutierrez drove in his second run of the game with a single through the right side for late-inning insurance.

Opener Ryder Ryan tossed 2.1 innings of two-run ball with Drake Fellows (W, 2-0) earning his second win in as many appearances with 3.0 scoreless frames and five strikeouts. Isaac Matson (S, 1) then retired all five batters he faced with three strikeouts.

Cory Lewis (L, 0-1) allowed the pair of early home runs en route to his first loss of the season, with the right-hander allowing six homers in his last 4.1 innings.

In Game 1, St. Paul countered one Indianapolis run in the first inning with three of its own in the bottom half and never looked back. Four of the Saints five runs came courtesy of a pair of two-run homers by Mickey Gasper and Mike Ford against Thomas Harrington (L, 0-1).

Former Indian Brady Feigl (W, 1-0) blanked Indianapolis across the fifth and sixth innings to earn the win in his St. Paul debut.

Nick Solak extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a pair of hits in the doubleheader opener before going hitless in Game 2 to conclude the team's highest streak of the season. The streak is also tied with former Indian Gilberto Celestino (Syracuse) for the longest among International League hitters this season.

The eight-game series continues tomorrow at 7:37 PM at CHS Field. Right-hander Marco Raya (0-0, 1.23) will get the start for St. Paul while Indy has yet to name a starter.

