Charlotte Knights Implement 'Pass the Plate' Food Saving Program

April 24, 2025 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - This season the Charlotte Knights are feeding the community in more ways than one. The Knights have partnered with Feeding Charlotte, a non-profit organization that fights hunger and reduces waste by transporting excess food to local non-profits in need.

Five days a week, the Knights and Pro Sports Catering/Levy package excess food from gamedays and store it in a refrigerated space at the ballpark. The Knights then organize pick-ups with Feeding Charlotte the following morning, where the food is transported to Salvation Army Center of Hope, a women and children's shelter.

Partnering with Truist Field and the Charlotte Knights has been a true energizer for our mission, said Feeding Charlotte Executive Director Rich Armenia. Working together to Fight Hunger and Reduce Waste, we're collaborating to feed our hungry neighbors.

Feeding Charlotte's mission is to rescue surplus, freshly prepared meals to reduce food waste and feed the hungry.

The Knights are always looking for new ways to assist non-profit organizations in the Charlotte community, said Charlotte Knights Vice President & COO Dan Rajkowski. One of the many benefits about taking in a Knights game at Truist Field is access to all the food options our ballpark provides on a nightly basis. We are thrilled Feeding Charlotte presented us with the ability to donate that same food to those in need.

Some of the food items included in the Knights Pass the Plate Food Saving Program are Chicken Tenders, Hot Dogs, Mac & Cheese, and Soft Pretzels. The Knights have donated over 200 meals across the first two homestands of the season.

