Norfolk Drops Second Straight Game vs. Memphis

April 24, 2025 - International League (IL)

NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (8-14) fell to the Memphis Redbirds (12-9), 7-6, on Thursday at Harbor Park. After being tied 3-3 entering the fifth inning, Memphis would put up four unanswered runs through the eighth inning to ultimately put away the Tides.

Memphis scored their three initial runs in the first inning. Norfolk would not score their first runs until the third inning, when Coby Mayo laced a two-run triple. In the fourth, Jud Fabian launched his sixth home run of the season to tie the game at 3-3. Mayo finished the day 2-for-4 with a walk.

Memphis immediately responded in the fifth with one run on an RBI triple by Jose Barrero. José Fermín added two more runs in the sixth on a two-run double. They scored their final run in the eighth when Andy Yerzy hit his first home run of the season.

Norfolk did manage to scratch across a run on an RBI groundout in the eighth. In the ninth, Emmanuel Rivera knocked an RBI single to put runners on first and third with no outs. The Tides scored their sixth run after grounding into a double play. They would not score more, losing 7-6.

Tomorrow features a single admission doubleheader, with first pitch at 5:35 p.m. Game two will start roughly 35 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Both games will be seven inning games. Gates open at 4:30 p.m.

