Eight-Run Third Powers Jacksonville to Win over Gwinnett
April 24, 2025 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Thanks to a 12-batter third inning, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp crushed the Gwinnett Stripers 9-1 Thursday night at VyStar Ballpark.
Jacksonville (18-6) broke the scoreless tie in the third. Jack Winkler reached on an error and Harrison Spohn walked to begin the frame. Two batters later, Maximo Acosta walked to load the bases. With three runners on, Troy Johnston cracked a double, plating the first two runs of the night. With runners at second and third, Deyvision De Los Santos singled, bringing in another run and advancing Johnston to third. Following a Gwinnett (10-13) pitching change, Heriberto Hernandez rolled an RBI groundout, scoring another run for the Jumbo Shrimp. Following the groundout, Albert Almora and Brian Navarreto laced back-to-back RBI doubles, extending the Shrimp lead to six. In his second plate appearance of the inning, Winkler ripped an RBI single, scoring Navarreto. He stole second and Spohn walked to put two runners on. With runners at first and second, Jakob Marsee smacked an RBI knock, giving Jacksonville an even eight runs.
With an eight-run lead, Jacksonville kept their foot on the gas in the fifth. Hernandez (5) crushed lead off rocket, making it 9-0.
The Shrimp kept the Stripers scoreless up until the eighth. With one out, Eddys Leonard (5) crushed a home run, cutting the Gwinnett deficit to eight.
Jacksonville and Gwinnett continue their series Friday at 7:05 p.m. from VyStar Ballpark. RHP Adam Mazur (1-1, 1.86 ERA) will toe the rubber for the Jumbo Shrimp and RHP Hurston Waldrep (2-0, 6.62 ERA) will counter. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690, and ESPN690.com.on ESPN 690 and ESPN690.com.
Gates open at 6 p.m. for Friday Night Fireworks! Join the Jumbo Shrimp for Friday Night Lites with $2, 12oz. Miller Lites and $1 off craft beer in the Craft Cave. Friday's game is also "Red Caps Friday" and a celebration of Jackie Robinson at VyStar Ballpark. The Jumbo Shrimp are proud to be celebrating our rich history as the Jacksonville Red Caps and the life and legacy of Jackie Robinson.
