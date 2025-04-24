Bisons Announce Ceremonial First Pitches: Friday UB Coach Pete Lembo & CPR Hero Sarah Brown, Sunday: Bills' 'slick Rick' Morrow

As the Bisons continue their week-long series against the rival Rochester Red Wings at Sahlen Field, the team today announced the special guests that will be celebrated with ceremonial first pitches this weekend.

University at Buffalo Head Football Coach Pete Lembo will throw a ceremonial first pitch before the team's Honda fridaynightbash!® game against the Red Wings (6:05 p.m.). Lembo is coming off a very successful first year at UB where he led the Bulls to a 9-4 record and a victory in the Bahamas Bowl over Liberty. UB's six-win improvement from 2023 tied for the fourth best turnaround in the nation.

Lembo will be honored Friday alongside Buffalo-native Sarah Brown, a teacher's aide with the Buffalo Board of Education who in March saved the life of a fellow Western New Yorker by providing CPR following an automobile accident she witnessed.

Then before the Bisons game on Sunday, April 26 (1:05 p.m.), the Bisons will welcome 'Slick Rick' Morrow, the longtime member of the Buffalo Bills organization who recently gained national recognition for being mentioned by Bills quarterback Josh Allen in his NFL Most Valuable Player acceptance speech.

TICKETS are available for all Bisons games at Bisons.com and the Sahlen Field Box Office. Friday's Honda fridaynightbash!® includes the pregame Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour (5-6:30 p.m.) and postgame Fireworks. It's also the team's annual 'Obscure Jersey Night' where fans can win prizes in a number of categories for wearing odd and obscure sports jerseys to the game.

Both Bisons games on Saturday (1:05 p.m.) and Sunday (1:05 p.m.) are Anderson's Kids Weekend games with $12 Kids Tickets at the Sahlen Field Box Office and a Kids Eat FREE Giveaway of a Hot Dog/Soda/Cotton Candy voucher (1,000). Sunday's WNY Immediate Care Funday also includes a mascot meet n' greet and kids run the bases.

