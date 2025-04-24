Homestand Highlights: "Star Wars Night" Returns to Coolray Field

April 24, 2025 - International League (IL)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers will transport fans to a galaxy far, far away with the return of "Star Wars Night" to Coolray Field on May 3. It's just one of the many exciting promotions for the six-game series vs. the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) from April 29-May 5.

The third homestand of the season also features an Atlanta Black Crackers themed T-Shirt Tuesday presented by Coolray Heating and Cooling (April 29), the first Xolos de Gwinnett Night of the year (April 30), Boy Band Night as part of Throwback Thursday (May 1) and Faith & Family Night, presented by MyCountry 99.3 WCON (May 2).

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Tuesday, April 29 (7:05 p.m. vs. Nashville)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Atlanta Black Crackers Tribute: The Stripers will transform into the Atlanta Black Crackers. Join us as we pay tribute to the Negro League team that once called Ponce de Leon Park home. T-Shirt Tuesday (presented by Coolray Heating and Cooling): The first 500 fans to arrive to the ballpark can rep the classic "A" logo of the Atlanta Black Crackers with a No. 25 "Shirsey", presented by Coolray Heating and Cooling (size XL only).

Wednesday, April 30 (7:05 p.m. vs. Nashville)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Xolos de Gwinnett Night: For the first time this season, the Stripers will transform into the Xolos de Gwinnett. Celebrate the vibrant culture and traditions of Gwinnett County's Hispanic and Latino communities as part of MiLB's Copa de la Diversión. Wet Nose Wednesday: Celebrate National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day by bringing your four-legged Stripers fan to the ballpark! Dogs will receive free admission with a paid owner on The Bank. Doggy Bag Pack: For just $20, fans can receive one ticket to The Bank for the game, savor a delicious hot dog and score a Stripers branded chew toy for your dog.

Thursday, May 1 (5:05 p.m. vs. Nashville) (7-INNING SINGLE ADMISSION DOUBLEHEADER)

Gates Open: 4:05 p.m.

Boy Band Night: Break out your late 90's wardrobe and dance moves and grab these tickets before they say "Bye, Bye, BYE!". Throwback Thursday: Every Thursday night this season, enjoy $2 hot dogs and Michelob Ultras!

Friday, May 2 (7:05 p.m. vs. Nashville)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Faith & Family Night (presented by MyCountry 99.3 WCON): Join the Stripers and our friends from MyCountry 99.3 WCON for a night of faith and fellowship. Atlanta Black Crackers Tribute: The Stripers will transform into the Atlanta Black Crackers. Join us as we pay tribute to the Negro League team that once called Ponce de Leon Park home. Fireworks Friday: The Stripers will light up the night sky with a thrilling display of fireworks (weather permitting).

Saturday, May 3 (6:05 p.m. vs. Nashville)

Gates Open: 4:00 p.m.

Star Wars Night: Don't miss one of the most popular nights of the season as Star Wars Night lands at Coolray Field! Kids Glowsaber Giveaway: The first 500 kids (age 12 and under) can protect the galaxy with your very own glowsaber! Soundcheck Saturday: Enjoy a performance from the Hunter Flanagan Band starting the time gates open until 5:15 p.m. at The Cove. ERA Real Estate Day at the Park: Get ready for ERA Real Estate Night at the ballpark! Just like a stellar Earned Run Average (ERA) keeps the game exciting, ERA Real Estate ensures your home buying or selling experience is extraordinary. With their local experts and world-class power, real estate agents with ERA Real Estate will help you 'Move Up' to your dream home. Join us for the game that will be sure to be a HOME run!

Sunday, May 4 (1:05 p.m. vs. Nashville)

Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.

Sunday Funday (presented by COUNTRY Financial): A special matinee game for families, with Pregame Catch on the Field and Postgame Kids Run the Bases (weather permitting). The game will also feature FREE admission to the Kids Zone in the left field concourse.

Single-game tickets for the first half of the Stripers' 2025 home schedule (April 1-June 15) are on sale now at GoStripers.com/tickets. Single-game tickets for the second half (July 1-September 21) will go on sale on Friday, May 23, though those games may be purchased now via Memberships, Group Outings, and as part of Mini-Plans.

For a full list of 2025 Promotions, visit GoStripers.com/promotions.

