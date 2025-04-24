Bisons Partner with Sahlen's, Watkins Glen International for a 'Race Night' Honda Fridaynightbash on May 30
April 24, 2025 - International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
Boogity, Boogity Boogity... let's go racing! The Bisons have announced they have teamed up with Sahlen's and Watkins Glen International for a special 'Race Night' Honda fridaynightbash!® on Friday, May 30 as the Herd hosts the Charlotte Knights at Sahlen Field (6:35 p.m. | Gates 5 p.m.).
Along with postgame Fireworks and the pregame Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour, Race Night will include a ceremonial first pitch from ARCA Menards Series driver and Tonawanda native, Andy Jankowiak, as well as Race Car Plaza Display of Jankowiak's No. 73 ARCA Menards Series car, a Watkins Glen International Pace Car and the No. 42 Team Sahlen Porsche Cayman.
There will also be several in-game Prizes for fans in attendance to win, including Race Tickets to two exciting races this season at Watkins Glenn International, the Sahlen's Six Hours of the Glen IMSA race weekend, June 19-22, and the Go Bowling at the Glen NASCAR race weekend, August 8-10. The Bisons scoreboard will also show highlights of great racing moments throughout the game.
The 'Race Night' Honda fridaynightbash! on May 30 begins when gates open at 5:00 p.m. with the Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour, featuring $4 Craft Beer and Food Specials from 5:00 - 6:30 p.m. Following the game, the Bisons will have a special WCC Mascot Race as well as their award-winning postgame Fireworks Show!
Tickets are on sale now at Bisons.com and at the Sahlen Field Box Office. Fans should remember they can save nearly 20% on all single-game tickets purchased in advance of gameday.
Fans looking for information on the racing season at Watkins Glen International, including tickets for the Sahlen's Six Hours of the Glen and Go Bowling at the Glen races, should visit TheGlen.com.
