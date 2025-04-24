Bats, I-Cubs Rained out Thursday Night

April 24, 2025 - International League (IL)

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - Thursday night's matchup between the Louisville Bats and Iowa Cubs at Louisville Slugger Field has been postponed due to rain and unplayable field conditions.

The game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Friday, April 25. First pitch of game one is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. Both games will be seven inning contests. The start of the second game will occur about 30 minutes following the conclusion of the first.

Tickets from Thursday's game can be exchanged for a ticket of equal or lesser value for any future 2025 Louisville Bats regular season home game (excluding July 3) subject to availability. Tickets must be exchanged in person at the Louisville Slugger Field Box Office. Season ticket holders, groups, and suites can contact their account representatives for more information.

Louisville and Iowa continue their series with the doubleheader on Friday at 5:05 p.m. Nick Curran and Jim Kelch will be on the call for Sports Talk 790 AM.

