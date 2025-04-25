Jacksonville Blanks Gwinnett for Fifth Straight Win

April 25, 2025 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A strong start from Adam Mazur and four hits from Jack Winkler secured a 7-0 win for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp against the Gwinnett Stripers, Friday night at VyStar Ballpark in front of 6,761 fans.

Jacksonville (19-6) broke the scoreless tie in the second. Troy Johnston singled to start the frame. Two batters later, Johnston swiped second. With a runner in scoring position, a Jack Winkler single, coupled with an error allowed Johnston to score, giving the Jumbo Shrimp a 1-0 lead against Gwinnett (10-14).

Leading by a run, Andrew Pintar walked, and Joe Mack singled with one out in the third. With runners at first and second, a Deyvison De Los Santos fielder's choice, coupled with an error brought home Pintar. Johnston reached on a fielder's choice and stole second. With runners at second and third, Albert Almora smacked a two-run single, extending the Shrimp lead to four.

Up 4-0, Winkler doubled and stole third to begin the fourth. Two batters later, Jakob Marsee cracked a sacrifice fly, making it 5-0.

The Jumbo Shrimp bats stayed hot. Johnston (3) clobbered a solo home run to begin the seventh. Almora followed with a double. Following a strikeout, Winkler laced an RBI single, bringing home the seventh run of the night for Jacksonville.

Mazur tossed 5.2 innings of scoreless ball against the Stripers. He struck out six and secured his second win of the season.

Jacksonville and Gwinnett continue the series Saturday at 6:35 p.m. from VyStar Ballpark. RHP Janson Junk (2-2, 3.28 ERA) will toe the rubber for the Jumbo Shrimp and RHP Davis Daniel (0-2, 4.63 ERA) will counter. Coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690, and ESPN690.com.on ESPN 690 and ESPN690.com.

Gates open at 5 p.m. for Saturday Night Fireworks presented by VyStar Credit Union! Jumbo Shrimp fans will be transported back to the Triassic Period for "Triassic Ballpark III: The Lost Ballpark". Join us as we host animatronic Dinosaurs from Ed's Dinosaurs Live and the first 2,000 fans through the Main Gate on Georgia St. will be going home with this Triassic Park T-shirt!

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.