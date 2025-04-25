Nashville Powers Past Durham to Even Series

April 25, 2025 - International League (IL)

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Brewskis made their season debut on the field Friday night and evened the series against Durham with a 8-5 win. Jorge Alfaro and Daz Cameron provided early sparks on offensive while Deivi Garcia spun a strong game on the mound to earn his second win of the season.

Cameron jumpstarted the offense with his second leadoff home run of the season, and his sixth overall home run in 11 games with Nashville. Alfaro capped a five-run bottom of the second with a two-run to give Garcia a 6-0 lead to work with. Nashville totaled five hits in the inning, including RBI singles from Andruw Monasterio and Oliver Dunn while Cameron pitched in with his second RBI of the night.

Making his third start of the year, Garcia matched his season-high with five innings and struck out five Bulls to give himself a new single-game high in 2025. Durham managed to cut the lead to four in the top of the fourth inning before Nashville responded with more runs of their own during their trip to the plate.

Monasterio added his second hit of the night with another single in and would later score on a Wes Clarke RBI single and Alfaro crossed the plate for the second time on a productive ground out to make it 8-2. Monasterio made it a three-hit night with a double in the eighth inning.

Bruce Zimmermann closed out the game on the mound for Nashville as he covered the final four innings. For his efforts, he earned his second four-plus inning save of the season. The Southpaw allowed just two hits over his four innings of work and added three strikeouts.

The series continues on Saturday night with RHP Logan Henderson (2-1, 3.21 ERA) scheduled to make his first start back with Nashville after a dominant MLB debut last Sunday in Milwaukee. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES:

YES, HE CAMERON: Daz Cameron hit his second leadoff home run and his sixth overall in 11 games played since joining Nashville after the Brewers acquired him in a trade with the Baltimore Orioles on April 7th. Through his first 11 games with Nashville, Cameron is hitting .370 and SLG .870 and leads the team with 16 RBI after another two on Friday night. Including his five games to begin the season with Triple-A Norfolk, Cameron's .703 SLG this year is the best mark in Triple-A. His six home runs in tied for the second-most on the team along with Jared Oliva and he has homered in four of his last six games.

BIG FLY ALFARO: Jorge Alfaro continued his run at the plate with another multi-hit night on Friday night, finishing 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBI, and two runs scored. His second inning home run gave him five home runs in his last 15 at-bats at the time over his last five games. Alfaro's seven home runs this year are tied for the most in the minors after Friday night's game. It also matches the total he had during his last affiliated minor league season, playing in 64 games between three different teams during the 2023 season. Through 20 games in 2025, Alfaro is hitting .266 and is second on the team in RBI with 17, and has been successful in all stolen base chances. He has stolen 7+ places in a single season four times in his 16-year professional career, and just once since the 2013 season when he set a single-season career-high with 18. He had eight in 2021 while playing with the Miami Marlins.

