Bats, I-Cubs Doubleheader Postponed Friday

April 25, 2025 - International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - Friday night's doubleheader between the Louisville Bats and Iowa Cubs at Louisville Slugger Field has been postponed due to inclement weather, leading to unplayable field conditions.

A doubleheader is now scheduled for Saturday, April 26 at 5:05 p.m. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. Both games will be seven inning contests. The start of the second game will occur about 30 minutes following the conclusion of the first.

In addition, one game from this series will be made up during the Bats' trip to Iowa's Principal Park between June 10-15, as the game will need to be completed during the first half of the season. The Bats will play as the "home" team, batting second during one of the seven games in Iowa that week.

Tickets from Friday's game can be exchanged for a ticket of equal or lesser value for any future 2025 Louisville Bats regular season home game (excluding July 3) subject to availability. Tickets must be exchanged in person at the Louisville Slugger Field Box Office. Season ticket holders, groups, and suites can contact their account representatives for more information.

Louisville and Iowa continue their series with the doubleheader on Saturday at 5:05 p.m. Nick Curran and Jim Kelch will be on the call for Sports Talk 790 AM.

