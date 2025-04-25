SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 25, 2025

April 25, 2025 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights (9-15) vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (12-11)

April 25, 2025 | Game 24 | Home Game 9 | PNC Field | First Pitch 6:35 P.M.

RH Justin Dunn (0-1, 4.82) vs. RH Zach Messinger (0-1, 4.32)

Dunn: Pitched 6.0 scoreless innings with 4 K & 2 BB in 4/18 ND vs. NAS (2-1 Knights walk-off)

Messinger: Allowed 2 R on 6 H with 8 K & 3 BB over 5.0 IP in 4/19 Loss @ DUR (4-0 Bulls)

LAST TIME OUT- Moosic, PA (April 24, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped a 10-3 decision to the Charlotte Knights Thursday night. The RailRiders built an early lead, but the Knights hit five home runs in a comeback win.

After Sean Boyle struck out the side in the top of the first, Ismael Munguia lined a 1-2 pitch from Jairo Iriarte into the RailHouse in right for a 1-0 edge. Jorbit Vivas scored on a fielding error and Dominic Smith crossed on a wild pitch to give Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a 3-0 lead after one.

The Knights chipped a run off in the top of the third and tied the game on back-to-back home runs from Tim Elko and Omar Narvaez in the top of the fourth inning.

In the sixth, Elko hit his second home run to give Charlotte the lead. Andre Lipcius singled and Tristan Gray followed with a two-run homer off Mason Vinyard. Dominic Fletcher's solo home run gave the Knights a four-run advantage. Charlotte capped the scoring with three runs in the top of the eighth.

Boyle (2-3) took the loss, allowing five runs on six hits over 5.2 innings of work. James Karinchak (2-0) garnered the win with two innings of relief.

Jesus Rodriguez and Jose Rojas had two hits apiece for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

OFF THE TOP- Ismael Munguia became the first RailRiders batter to hit a leadoff home run this season. Caleb Durbin launched the last one, September 15 against Lehigh Valley at PNC Field. Munguia's two 2025 home runs have been hit over his last four games.

STREAKING- Jesus Rodriguez has reached safely in all nine games he has played for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre since his promotion from Double-A on April 6. The RailRiders backstop holds a .436 on-base percentage so far, with eight hits and eight walks over his nine games.

VIVAS RETURNS- Jorbit Vivas reported to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday and returned to Shelley Duncan's lineup. Vivas was recalled by New York on Monday but did not appear in a game for the Yankees during their series in Cleveland.

HIGH WATER MARKS- Charlotte's ten runs are the most allowed by Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's pitching staff in a game this season. The Knights' five home runs are also a season-high surrendered.

MOVING- Max Burt was transferred to Somerset on Friday. The infielder has appeared in four games for the RailRiders this season over two stints on the roster, batting .250 with a triple and two runs batted in.

SCINTILLATING START- Allan Winans struck out ten of the first 11 batters he faced Wednesday night. According to Elias Sports Bureau, this is a feat that hasn't been completed in MLB since at least 1961. Winans opened with six consecutive strikeouts and recorded 17 swings and misses, tied for the most in Triple-A baseball last night. All 10 of his Ks went down swinging.

MORE STRIKEOUT STUFF- With 10 strikeouts Wednesday, Allan Winans became the first player to reach double-digits in Ks since Will Warren struck out 11 IronPigs on July 6, 2024. So far this series, RailRiders pitchers have struck out 28 batters. The team high for any set this season was 55 over six days in Syracuse.

HEADRICK SIDELINED- Prior to first pitch on Wednesday, the Yankees placed Brent Headrick on the 7-Day Injured List. The left-hander has allowed three runs on four hits over 4.2 innings for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this year after working 5.1 scoreless frames for New York.

11s- Both of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's extra-inning games this season have gone 11 frames. The RailRiders bested Rochester on April 11 in 11 thanks to a walk-off home run by Ronaldo Hernández.

ROAD SHOW- Fifteen of the RailRiders first 20 games this season were played away from PNC Field. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre carries a .515 winning percentage on the road under Manager Shelley Duncan, including a robust 46-28 mark last year. Sixteen of the next 22 games and 22 of the next 34 will be played at PNC Field.

RETURN ENGAGEMENT- The Charlotte Knights are making their first trip to PNC Field since August of 2019. Charlotte joined the International League in 1993 and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre holds a 64-57 edge at home in the all-time set.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York was idle on Thursday and hosts Toronto tonight. Carlos Carrasco takes the ball in the opener against the Blue Jays... Somerset blanked Hartford 2-0. Cam Schlittler stuck out nine over seven innings in the win and was backed by home runs from Spencer Jones and Dylan Jasso... Hudson Valley topped Asheville 9-4. Omar Martinez homered and he and Jace Avina drove in two apiece... Tampa beat Dunedin 7-2. Griffin Herring picked up his third win of the season and lowered his ERA to 0.39 with seven scoreless innings.

