Familiar Face Promoted from Double-A Wichita, Left-Handed Pitcher Aaron Rozek Joins Saints

April 25, 2025 - International League (IL)

ST. PAUL, MN -- One of five Minnesotan-born players to have suited up in the St. Paul Saints' Triple-A history is back in a St. Paul uniform. The Minnesota Twins announced that left-hander Aaron Rozek, a product of nearby Burnsville High School, has been promoted from Double-A Wichita to the St. Paul Saints.

Rozek, a former non-drafted player out of Minnesota State University in Mankato, started this season in Double-A, where he made three starts for the Wichita Wind Surge, going 1-1 with a 4.40 ERA across three starts in which he struck out 18 and walked just one in 14.1 innings.

No stranger to CHS Field, Rozek, 29, pitched in 12 games (10 starts) for the Saints last year, totaling 52.0 innings in which he accrued a 6.23 ERA with 41 strikeouts (a 17% K-rate) against just 17 walks (7 BB%) in his first action at the Triple-A level of his career. After he was called up for a pair of temporary stints in late-June and early-July, he came up for good to finish the year with the Saints, making his final eight appearances of the season in the International League. He otherwise spent the 2024 campaign,, his eighth year as a pro, with Double-A Wichita, where he was 5-4 with a 2.19 ERA in 14 appearances (five starts).

Known for being a strike-thrower, the southpaw's 6.4% walk-rate the past five seasons (2021-25) is the 9th -lowest in the Twins farm system among arms with at least 100 innings. He has not issued more than 32 walks in a single season and has a career 2.4 walks per-nine innings average in his minor league career.

Rozek pitched for parts of three seasons in independent baseball in the Frontier League from 2018-21 after an All-Conference senior season with the Mavericks in 2018. He was signed by the Twins as a minor league free agent in June of 2021.

After debuting in Triple-A with the Saints last season, Rozek became the fifth Minnesotan-born player to suit up for St. Paul in the Saints' franchise history as a Triple-A club, joining Jake Petricka (2022), Caleb Thielbar (2022-24), Louis Varland (2022-24), and Matt Wallner (2022-24). Thielbar is the only Minnesotan to have pitched for the Saints' independent and Triple-A franchise eras.

Rozek has been tabbed as the Saints' probable starter on Saturday as they continue their eight-game series against Indianapolis (PIT) through Sunday.

In order to make room for Rozek, the Saints placed infielder Dalton Shuffield on the Development List. The Saints roster stands at the league maximum 28, 16 pitchers and 12 position players.

